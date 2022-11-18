Weather watches in northeast as southern Ontario braces for storm

A snow squall watch was issued Friday for Agawa, Lake Superior Park, Wawa and Pukaskwa Park.

Environment Canada said snow squalls are expected to develop this evening. Snowfall amounts could range from 15 to 25 cm with reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Snow squalls are expected to develop this evening and end Saturday.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather,” Environment Canada said.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

And a weather advisory is in effect for North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing, French River, Blind River, Thessalon, Espanola, Killarney and Manitoulin Island.

“Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this evening through Saturday evening,” the statement said.

“Locally, heavy flurries and snow squalls are forecast to develop this evening and persist into Saturday evening as a result of southwesterly winds off Lake Huron.”

Snowfall amounts will range from 10 to 20 cm, with reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Further south, Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions of southern Ontario.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, click here or call 5-1-1.