Two men plead guilty to shooting moose standing in northern Ont. road

Two men from southern Ontario pleaded guilty to shooting a moose standing on a road north of Thunder Bay in 2021.

Dennis Bartolac, of Brandford, and Marko Bartolac, of Bolton, both pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm while hunting in connection to an incident Oct. 21, 2021.

Dennis is fined $4,500 and Marko $4,000 in addition to having their hunting licenses suspended for four years and are required to retake the hunter education course.

A third man, Joseph Markovic of Bolton, pleaded guilty to failing to properly attach a tag to a bull moose.

Markovic was fined $500.

In a hearing April 5, the court heard the two Bartolac men were hunting moose in the Petry Road area north of Upsala when they saw one standing on the road.

"They both discharged their high-powered rifles down the roadway at the moose," the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release Friday.

"The investigation also revealed that Joseph Markovic failed to follow the instructions accompanying the tag to validate the harvest of the bull moose."