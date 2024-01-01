Two people from northern Ont. named to the Order of Ontario

Two people from northern Ontario are among the 25 people appointed to the Order of Ontario for 2023 – North Bay’s Jay Aspin and Greater Sudbury’s Dr. Jo-Anne Clarke.

Edith Dumont, Ontario's first Francophone Lieutenant Governor and the Chancellor of the Order of Ontario, is seen in this undated photo. (File photo/CTV News)The announcement was made by Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario and Chancellor of the Order of Ontario on Jan. 1.

The Order of Ontario - the province's highest honour - recognizes outstanding people who have made exceptional contributions to help build a stronger province, nation and world.

“As Chancellor of the Order of Ontario, it is my privilege to congratulate the Order’s appointees for 2023," said Dumont, in a news release.

JAY ASPIN

Aspin has served as the chair of the Near North District School Board, a trustee with the Nipissing Board of Education, a North Bay city councillor and was the Member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming. More recently, his service with Ontario Health has enhanced the province's healthcare system notably in northern Ontario.

“Aspin has dedicated more than four-and-a-half decades to enhancing the growth and all aspects of life in northern Ontario,” said Dumont a news release.

Jay Aspin is the former MP for Nipissing-Timiskaming and a former North Bay city councillor. On Jan. 1/24 Aspin was named to the Order of Ontario. (Image from'X,' formerly Twitter)

JO-ANNE CLARKE

Clarke was the first geriatrician in northern Ontario, initiating a 'Care of the Elderly' training program and opening clinics in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, North Bay, Parry Sound and James Bay.

Dumont described Clarke as “a transformational trailblazer and true visionary.”

“An exceptional physician,” she said.

“Her courageous and relentless efforts have led to the evolution of geriatrics care.”

Dr. Jo-Anne Clarke was the first geriatrician in northern Ontario having opened clinics in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, North Bay, Parry Sound and James Bay. On Jan. 1/24 Clarke was named to the Order of Ontario. (Image from'X,' formerly Twitter)

OTHER RECIPIENTS

Other notable recipients of the Order for 2023 include CTV’s Pat Foran, former president of Ottawa’s Hôpital Montfort Dr. Bernard Leduc and Centre Francophone du Grand Toronto’s CEO Florence Ngenzebuhoro. A complete list of the 25 recipients for 2023 can be found on the province’s website, here.

Michael Ford, Ontario’s Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism said he is proud of the incredible talent in the province that the new members of the Order exemplify.

Each one of these exceptional Ontarians are leaders and trailblazers who exemplify the best of our province,” he said

“Their achievements, dedication and leadership have contributed to building a stronger Ontario and a better world for all.”

“These Ontarians have demonstrated the highest levels of merit, excellence and dedication in their respective disciplines, and they have made significant impacts here at home and around the world," said Dumont.

“Our province gratefully acknowledges their remarkable contributions, which inspire us all to be leaders and change-makers.”

Appointments to the Order are made on the recommendation of an independent advisory council based on the merit of accomplishments of nominees put forward by members of the public.

The 2024 deadline for nominations to the Order of Ontario is March 31.