Two Espanola teens killed on Highway 17, 2nd head-on crash in 4 days

There has been a second fatal crash on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, west of Sudbury, in four days.

Two teens, a 17- and 19-year-old, from Espanola were killed in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The head-on collision involved a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle.

The elder teen was pronounced deceased at the scene while the younger victim was taken to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

"Three other people were injured in the collision and transported to a local hospital," OPP said.

The highway was closed in both directions for a 25-kilometre stretch for around 12 hours.

It reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m.

An investigation is continuing.

There is no word on if any charges are pending.

A 78-year-old from White River was killed in a head-on crash with a commercial vehicle in the same area four days ago.