Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged

Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.

Police responded May 25 around 2 p.m. with members of the Kenora detachment, the emergency response team, the canine unit and with the assistance of Forest Helicopters.

The hitchhikers were attempting “to stop vehicles in the area of Highway 17 East and Whitehead Road and had since fled on foot,” police said in a news release Friday.

“Both individuals were located and arrested without incident a short time later.”

The first suspect, age 36, is from Bosanquet Township. They have been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief, obstructing police, having an instrument for use in copying credit cards and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The second suspect, a 28-year-old from London, has been charged with assault with a weapon and mischief.

The accused individuals are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora for a bail hearing on Friday.