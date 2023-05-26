Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged

One person was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Marten River Wednesday evening. (File) One person was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Marten River Wednesday evening. (File)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver