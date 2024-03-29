NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Toronto man, 21, charged with impaired driving after crashing in cottage country

    Officers in the Parry Sound area started the long weekend with an early morning call about a single-vehicle crash Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

    A red, two-door Toyota with a spoiler was found at the crash scene in the Long Lake Estates area of McDougall Township, police said.

    Busted up red two-door Toyota found in the Long Lake Estates area in McDougall Township near Parry Sound. March 29, 2024 (Ontario Provincial Police West Parry Sound)

    Photos provided by OPP show the car in a wooded area with damage to both the front and rear, along with the driver's side airbag deployed.

    No one was injured in the collision, but a 21-year-old Toronto man is charged with impaired operation, driving without a licence, failing to remain at the scene of a crash and refusing to comply with a demand for a breath sample.

    "Impaired driving, excessive speed, distracted driving and the misuse of seatbelts are the leading cause of death or injury on OPP-patrolled roadways," OPP said.

    "During the long weekend, if you choose to drink, please do not drive. The consequences of impaired driving could be deadly."

    Anyone can report a suspected impaired driver by calling 911.

    READ: OPP will be out in full force Easter weekend

    Easter bunny helping catch speeders in Dryden. March 29/24 (Ontario Provincial Police North West region)

