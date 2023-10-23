Timmins man charged with attempted murder in assault this summer

A 41-year-old Timmins man was arrested over the weekend and charged with attempted murder in connection with an assault during the summer, police say.

An initial verbal dispute between two acquaintances over personal property escalated to the point where more serious and near lethal offences took place, Timmins police spokesperson Marc Depatie told CTV News in an email.

After the attack at a Sixth Avenue apartment building, the 41-year-old male victim was found in need of immediate medical attention by a local resident the morning of Aug. 24, Timmins Police Service said in a news release Monday.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for his injuries.

"Based on the ensuing investigation into the incident, the suspect was identified and an arrest warrant had been sought," police said.

He was found at a Fifth Avenue address Oct. 21 and arrested.

"At one point in the investigation, the suspect provided a false name to the police," police said.

As a result, he has been charged with attempting to commit murder, public mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and personation with intent.

He is being held in custody pending further court appearances.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.