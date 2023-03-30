Timmins man accused of murdering missing brother, dumping body in woods

A 59-year-old Timmins man is charged with first-degree murder in his brother's death and accused of dumping his body in a wooded area, police say.

Edward James is accused of stabbing his 60-year-old brother, Darrell, to death before reporting him missing March 20.

Darrell James was reported missing by his brother Edward on March 20, two days after police say Darrell was killed by Edward. (Timmins Police Service)

When Darrell's vehicle was found in the parking lot of a local retail store, police ramped up the search and called in the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, OPP aviation services, forensic and computer examiners.

His body was found four days later in an isolated area west of Timmins, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

"He had died of an apparent stab wound," Timmins police said.

"Edward James was arrested at his residence shortly after police had discovered the body of the deceased. The investigation continued with the execution of a search warrant at his residence seeking to locate and secure evidence of the homicide."

The brothers were living together in Timmins and Darrell was killed after returning home from an out-of-town trip March 18, police said.

Edward is accused of moving Darrell's vehicle to a parking lot in the city and reporting him missing two days later.

A family member CTV News spoke to Thursday morning said they are in total shock at the news and cannot understand what happened.

They said their family is in deep turmoil as a result.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the case to come forward, specifically if anyone had contact or seen Edward between March 18 and 22.

Timmins Police Service on murder case involving two brothers. March 30/23 (Lydia Chubak/CTV Northern Ontario)

Last fall, another northern Ontario man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his brother on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, near Killarney, Ont., after pleading guilty.