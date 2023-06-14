Teen suspects identified in Sudbury double stabbing, 17-year-old dead

Sudbury police say they have identified the two youths responsible for the double stabbing overnight in the Garson area of Greater Sudbury that killed one teen and seriously injured another.

"The youths have been identified, however due to their ages and the provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, we cannot provide their identities or photos of them at this time," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news update Wednesday afternoon.

Greater Sudbury Police Service investigating serious assault in Garson. June 14/23 (Chelsea Papineau/CTV Northern Ontario)

Following a ground and aerial search in the wooded area of Falconbridge Road and Maley Drive on Wednesday, police said the pair of suspects is still at large.

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED

Around 2:50 a.m. June 14, officers were called to the area of Racicot Drive and Falconbridge Road where two people required immediate medical attention for serious, life-threatening injuries after being stabbed, Sudbury police said in a news release.

They were both taken to hospital by paramedics, where a 17-year-old succumbed to their injuries.

The other teen remains in hospital in stable condition.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the youth’s family and friends. His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes," police said.

The stabbings happened as the result of an altercation between a group of people and those involved fled on foot before officers arrived.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident as the individuals involved are known to each other," police said.

"This is a homicide investigation and detectives from the major crime section of our criminal investigation division with the assistance of patrol operations will be canvassing the area for information and video surveillance footage."

THE SUSPECTS

"It is believed that the two youths involved in the incident are no longer in the wooded area," police said.

"The youths remain at large, and we continue our efforts to locate them to ensure that they are held responsible for the violent attack and to account for their physical well-being given the nature of the altercation."

The two suspects are approximately 16 or 17 years old and described as:

Five-foot-7 inches tall, around 140 pounds, curly brown hair and last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and a baseball hat

Six feet tall, around 145 pounds, shaggy, dirty blonde hair and last seen wearing a brown hat and tan pants

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

Falconbridge Road was closed for several hours Wednesday morning and reopened around 7 a.m.

Several members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service could still be seen on Falconbridge at Racicot, Metcalf and Pilotte around 7:30 a.m.

More to come on this breaking news story.