SUDBURY -- A Sudbury woman was pulled over on The Kingsway on the morning of Jan. 18 by someone driving a white Dodge Charger with emergency red and blue lights.

Wearing a black face mask, a black toque and a radio attached to a black vest, the man asked the woman where she was going.

"When the woman indicated that she was attending work, the man told her that she was not essential and to return home," Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The woman turned around and began to drive towards Barrydowne Road when she noticed that the vehicle was following her. The vehicle continued to follow her until she reached the area of Falconbridge Road. At that point, the vehicle continued on its way."

Reviewing video footage

The woman called police after the interaction and discovered the man was not a police officer. Police are now reviewing video footage from Kingsway businesses to try and find the phoney cop.

"The man that conducted the traffic stop is described as being tall with brown eyes," police said, adding he was also wearing a white winter jacket at the time.

"At this time, none of the video footage obtained or reviewed shows the traffic stop, however additional followup is required. The investigation into this incident is ongoing."

Police remind the public that, despite the stay-at-home order, police don't have the power to stop someone to find out where they are going.

"Community members are not compelled to explain why they are out of their residence and being outside prima facie is not evidence of failure to comply with the stay-at-home order," police said.

Police efforts in enforcing the order are geared toward ensuring businesses and restaurants comply with the rules, and responding to complaints about illegal gatherings. They are not randomly pulling people over to ask where they are going.

Anyone with information related to this incident or who has experienced a similar incident is asked to call police at 705-675-9171.