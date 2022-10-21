Sudbury Wolves unveil new team bus with testimonials from former players

The Sudbury Wolves unveiled the team's new travel bus Friday as the wolf pack heads to Kitchener.

"The new design on the Wolves Tisdale Bus features two icon landmarks of the City of Sudbury, including the Big Nickel on one side and the Sudbury water tower on the other side," the Wolves said in a news release.

Displayed on the back are three Sudbury Wolves players who have left their mark in the organization and in the community: LA Kings forward Quinton Byfield, Montreal Canadians forward Michael Pezzetta and Buffalo Sabers goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

“I’m excited to be a part of the new bus wrap and to still be a part of the team,” Byfield is quoted as saying in the release.

“Sudbury will always feel like a second home to me. I made a lot of lifelong friends and will always be thankful to the management, coaches, teammates and my billets for taking me in as a member of their family.

"Playing in the OHL and being on the Sudbury Wolves provided me with the tools needed to reach the next level. I’ll be forever grateful.”

“It is an honour to be on the Wolves Bus,” said Michael Pezzetta.

“When I look back at my time in junior hockey playing for the Sudbury Wolves, I have nothing but good things to say as I learned a lot about myself and what it meant to be a pro hockey player.

Pezzetta said he arrived as a 16-year-old and left the team at age 20 "feeling like I was ready to conquer anything hockey could throw at me.

"The fans and community in Sudbury were passionate and it was a special atmosphere to play in," he said.

"Sudbury is a place I was happy to call home as I had amazing billets and it was somewhere I was excited to come to the rink every day. We were like a family, and I wouldn't change a thing about my journey. I am proud to say I will always be a Wolf.”

“I am really honoured to be recognized on the new Wolves bus,” said Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

“I loved my time in Sudbury, the entire staff and my incredible billets. Sudbury is a great city and amazing place to play. Sudbury gave me the opportunity to become a better goalie and chase my dream to be an NHL player. It was a great decision to come to the OHL and play for the Wolves.”

The Wolves put their new wheels to work as they travel down south to face the Kitchener Rangers for 7:30 p.m. game Friday.

Fans can follow the Wolves on the road by tuning into the road games with the live play-by-play on CKLU 96.7 and mixlr.com/sudburywolves. Fans can also watch the games on OHL Live.