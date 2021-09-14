Sudbury, Ont., woman charged after incident at Liberal candidate Marc Serre's campaign headquarters
A 56-year-old woman is facing an assault charge following an incident at the campaign office of Liberal candidate Marc Serre, who is running for re-election in Nickel Belt.
In a news release Tuesday, Greater Sudbury Police said the woman went to the office and "began yelling and behaving in a hostile manner toward Serre and his staff members.
"Serre had been standing between a table and wall when the woman began pushing the table against him, pinning him against the wall," police said.
"As he began recording the incident with his cellular phone for evidence purposes, she proceeded to swipe at MP Serre’s hands with her own cellular phone in hand, striking his hands twice."
The woman continued yelling, claiming that she had been injured by one of his election campaign signs. She eventually left after repeated requests from staff, police said.
"A while later, as MP Serre was leaving the parking lot in his vehicle, the woman jumped out in front of him and began striking the hood of his vehicle and yelling," police said.
"She then re-attended the campaign office to retrieve belongings that she had left behind. However, the door had already been locked. She then proceeded to kick the door."
She is now charged with assault with a weapon and will be in court Nov. 17 to answer to the charge, police said.
"We remind community members that violence and harassment toward election candidates will not be tolerated and that offenders will be held accountable," police said.
"Political figures are human beings and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, just like anyone else. Regardless if you agree or disagree with a political party, there are appropriate methods to voice your questions or concerns that do not include violence, harassment or vandalism. Please remember that you will be held accountable for your criminal actions and choices."
To report vandalism of an election sign, file a mischief to property report via the online reporting system.
To report a stolen election sign, file a theft report via the online reporting system.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
UPDATED | Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after a private battle with cancer
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
Tributes pour in for 'fearless' Canadian comic Norm Macdonald
Tributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
Nearly 5.8 million Canadians used advance polling to cast their vote
Nearly 5.8 million people have taken advantage of the advanced polling to cast their vote in this federal election.
London, Ont. police address allegations of sexual assault at Western University
London, Ont.’s chief of police and the president at Western University are vowing to investigate any and all complaints of sexual violence.
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
Sask. sets another daily COVID-19 record with 506 new cases
Saskatchewan saw another record-setting day for COVID-19 on Tuesday, reporting 506 confirmed cases – 20 per cent of which were children who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sudbury, Ont., woman charged after incident at Liberal candidate Marc Serre's campaign headquarters
A 56-year-old woman is facing an assault charge following an incident in the morning of Sept. 13 at the campaign office of Liberal candidate Marc Serré, who is running for re-election in Nickel Belt.
Barrie
-
Tornado watches issued for Simcoe Muskoka, Parry Sound, Grey Bruce
A powerful weather system is making its way to Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas on Tuesday evening, prompting Environment Canada to issue a tornado watch for the area.
-
OPP investigates gruesome discovery in Collingwood
Provincial police are investigating after a body was found in the water near the shoreline in Collingwood.
-
Barrie, Ont. family of homicide victim releases statement
The family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.
Toronto
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Minimum wage in Ontario is about to go up and this is what you need to know
If you're making minimum wage in Ontario, your earnings are going to increase come Oct. 1.
-
Ontario police force will now text you if you make an accidental 'pocket dial'
The police force is trying to better manage accidental calls and has now decided to text someone to let them know they made an accidental call to the 9-1-1 system.
Ottawa
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Comedian Tom Green shares memories of Norm Macdonald
Comedian Tom Green, himself an Ottawa native, spoke to Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Tuesday. Green remembered seeing Macdonald perform on stage when he was just getting started.
-
Parents oppose use of schools as polling stations amid pandemic
As Canadians prepare to head to the polls in less than a week, some parents are expressing concerns that schools will be used as public voting locations.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport rollout
Businesses in Waterloo Region are expressing mixed opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, just over one week before it will officially be rolled out across the province.
-
There will be fewer polling sites in Waterloo Region this election. Here's why
Voters in Waterloo Region may have to travel further to cast their ballots than in the past, as the number of polling sites has been reduced this year.
-
Witness testimony begins at sex assault trial for former Kitchener neurologist
The first of 63 alleged victims testified Tuesday at the trial for a former Kitchener neurologist.
London
-
London, Ont. police address allegations of sexual assault at Western University
London, Ont.’s chief of police and the president at Western University are vowing to investigate any and all complaints of sexual violence.
-
Neigbours desperate for information on fatal shooting in north London
Residents in London's Fox Hollow neighbourhood say they're desperate for more information days after a woman was fatally shot in front of her own home.
-
Tornadoes confirmed in southwestern Ontario
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed a tornado and a downburst in the region following Sunday's storms.
Windsor
-
$8-million boutique hotel planned for Windsor’s Little Italy
There’s something new planned for Windsor’s Little Italy.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, large hail and heavy rainfall possible
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area Tuesday evening citing favourable conditions for “the development of dangerous thunderstorms.”
-
Town of Kingsville to implement workplace vaccine policy
The Town of Kingsville plans to roll out a mandatory vaccination policy for staff.
Montreal
-
Long lineups for COVID-19 tests have Montreal authorities scrambling to increase sites
Quebec’s COVID-19 cases have shot up again recently, right back to the levels they were at last spring—but the availability of tests doesn't seem to have kept pace. Montrealers reported hours-long lineups on Tuesday as they tried to get tested.
-
Montreal hospital shooting in late August wasn't, in fact, targeted at officers: police
After a shooting on Aug. 24 that left a policewoman injured, Montreal police say they've concluded that officers were not, in fact, the intended target. An injured officer was instead hit by stray bullet fragments.
-
Officials blamed COVID-19 for Herron deaths, when some were due to hunger, thirst: witness
An auxiliary nurse told a coroner's inquest today that health authorities were too quick to blame COVID-19 for deaths in a Montreal-area long-term care home when some of them were in fact caused by dehydration and malnourishment.
Atlantic
-
Authorities offer few details regarding deaths of Amherst, N.S. family of six
More memories are being shared about the family of six who lost their lives in what's believed to have been a trailer fire in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County over the weekend, but investigators are saying very little about what happened.
-
'They'll never really be gone as long as we remember them': Friend says of family who died in camper fire
Family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the unimaginable loss felt by everyone in the community after a couple and four children died in a camper fire on Sunday.
-
'A pandemic of the unvaccinated': N.S. reports 66 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 61 in Northern zone
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 18 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
Winnipeg
-
Mother of boy, 3, fatally stabbed describes night in Winnipeg her son was attacked
The mother of a three-year-old boy who was stabbed repeatedly in the head and neck while lying in his bed has told a trial in Winnipeg that the accused threatened her the night her son was attacked.
-
Fall colours arriving early in Winnipeg's trees this year; Here's why
The colours of fall have arrived early in Winnipeg, and the summer's drought may be to blame.
-
City of Winnipeg to require COVID-19 vaccines for front-line staff
The City of Winnipeg will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines for front-line employees.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Curbside municipal voting to be available for Calgarians who don't want to wear a mask
Calgary voters will have to wear masks when marking ballots in a voting booth in both the upcoming federal and civic elections, officials said Tuesday.
-
Alberta announces printable proof of vaccination cards available on Thursday
Thought the province stopped short of calling it a vaccine passport, proof of immunization for Albertans will be made available to print starting Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
-
Man struck by RCMP cruiser accused of attempting to flee hospital, biting officer: RCMP
A man who was seen carrying a weapon and struck by an RCMP cruiser during his arrest south of Wetaskiwin has been charged with several offenses, including assault.
Vancouver
-
Children reported missing from Surrey, B.C., elementary school found safe: RCMP
Two children reported missing on Tuesday from a Metro Vancouver elementary school have been found safe, Mounties say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update includes 677 more cases as health-care system staggers under weight of 4th wave
As B.C.'s health-care system struggles to keep up with the fourth wave of the disease, another 677 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the province.
-
20 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Vancouver apartment building
More than a dozen people were taken to hospital as a result of a carbon monoxide leak in a downtown Vancouver apartment building Monday.
Canada
-
London, Ont. police address allegations of sexual assault at Western University
London, Ont.’s chief of police and the president at Western University are vowing to investigate any and all complaints of sexual violence.
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Linda O'Leary found not guilty in connection to fatal Ontario boat crash
Linda O'Leary has been found not guilty of careless operation of a vessel in connection to a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.
-
'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
-
Dozens of lawyers call for suspension of extradition with France over Diab case
More than 100 legal professionals are asking Canada to suspend its extradition treaty with France over concerns 'an innocent man' could face trial there in a terrorism case.
-
Desmond inquiry: focus of hearings shifts to examination of domestic violence
The complex issue of domestic violence was the focus Tuesday for an inquiry investigating why Lionel Desmond, a former soldier from Nova Scotia, killed three family members and himself in 2017.
World
-
Fate of California Gov. Gavin Newsom hangs on recall vote
With Gov. Gavin Newsom's fate at stake, Californians on Tuesday cast the last of the ballots that will decide whether he continues to lead them or if the nation's most populous state veers in a more conservative direction amid anger over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Florida mother reunited with missing daughter who was abducted from home at age 6
A Florida girl who was six-years-old when she was allegedly abducted by her father in 2007, has been reunited with her mother at the U.S.-Texas border, police say.
-
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Nicholas slowed to a crawl over southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana Tuesday after blowing ashore as a hurricane, knocking out power to a half-million homes and businesses and dumping more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
-
How California could recall Gov. Gavin Newsom
The California recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office wraps up Tuesday. Nearly 8 million mail-in ballots -- the form of voting most Californians use -- already have been returned out of 22 million sent to registered voters.
-
Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced
A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian citizen imprisoned in South Korea alleges torture in secret letter sent from prison
In a secret letter sent from prison and disguised as a gift to a bestselling British author and obtained by CTV News, a Korean-Canadian man in South Korea said he is being tortured, beaten and harassed by prison personnel while serving his eight-year sentence.
Politics
-
Elections Canada says 1.3 million votes cast on first day of advance polling
Elections Canada says that more than 1.3 million Canadians voted during the first day of advance polls for the federal election.
-
Chinese-controlled company fights Ottawa's order to divest assets on security grounds
The Liberal government has directed a state-owned Chinese telecommunications firm to divest its stake in a Canadian subsidiary over national security concerns, prompting a court challenge of the order.
-
TRUTH TRACKER
TRUTH TRACKER | Would O'Toole's health transfers 'without conditions' conflict with universal health care?
In last week’s English-language debate, O’Toole stated he '100 per cent' supported universal health care but also pledged a six-per-cent increase per year in funding to provinces 'without conditions.' CTVNews.ca asked experts to weigh in on whether these two positions are in conflict with one another.
Health
-
What will the upcoming flu season in Canada look like?
Last year's flu season in Canada saw extremely few cases, amid stringent public health restrictions across the country. But as fall approaches, experts say we could see another relatively mild flu season.
-
69 per cent of respondents reported mental distress during COVID-19 pregnancies: survey
Data from a 2020 survey suggests nearly 70 per cent of people who were pregnant during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic reported moderate to high levels of mental distress, with one in five experiencing symptoms of depression.
-
Nigeria faces one of its worst cholera outbreaks in years
Nigeria is seeing one of its worst cholera outbreaks in years, with more than 2,300 people dying from suspected cases as Africa's most populous country struggles to deal with multiple disease outbreaks.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple's next iPhone mirrors last year's, adds more storage
Apple unveiled its next iPhone line-up, including a model that offers twice the storage available in earlier versions and other modest upgrades to last year's editions that proved to be a big hit among consumers devouring the latest technology during the pandemic.
-
Egypt team identifies fossil of land-roaming whale species
Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale, unearthed over a decade ago in the country's Western Desert, is that of a previously unknown species. The creature, an ancestor of the modern-day whale, is believed to have lived 43 million years ago.
-
South Korea to fine Google US$177M for forcing software on devices
South Korea's competition watchdog plans to fine Google at least 207.4 billion won (US$177 million) for allegedly blocking smartphone makers like Samsung from using other operating systems, in what would be one of the country's biggest antitrust penalties ever.
Entertainment
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after a private battle with cancer
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
-
Tributes pour in for 'fearless' Canadian comic Norm Macdonald
Tributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
-
Jeff Bridges says tumour shrank, COVID-19 'in rear view mirror'
Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is "in the rear view mirror."
Lifestyle
-
The other Canada? The U.K. has its own little slice of the Great White North
Residents of the United Kingdom can find their own little slice of Canada, just two-and-a-half hours south of London in Canada Common.
-
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wears major political statement to the Met Gala
U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening with a bright red message for Americans: 'Tax the Rich.'
-
'They weren't just children': Indigenous artist imagines who Kamloops residential school students could've become
Indigenous artist Johnny Bandura has painted 215 portraits depicting the imagined futures of the children whose remains were found at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Sports
-
Blue Jackets drop assistant coach who won't get vaccinated
The Columbus Blue Jackets said Monday that the team has replaced an assistant coach who declined to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
-
San Francisco Giants are first team to clinch MLB playoff spot
The San Francisco Giants became the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season, hitting four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 on Monday night for their season-high eighth consecutive victory.
-
Can Emma Raducanu become sports' first billion dollar woman?
Emma Raducanu's U.S. Open victory netted the 18-year old Brit US$2.5 million in prize money. She's about to make much more from sponsorship deals.
Autos
-
Mercedes calls for change after crash between title rivals
Two of Formula One's top drivers have been involved in two potentially life-threatening crashes in as many months.
-
Dutch court: Uber drivers covered by taxi labour agreement
A court in Amsterdam ruled Monday that Uber drivers fall under the Dutch taxi drivers' collective labour agreement -- meaning they are entitled to the same employment benefits as taxi drivers. Uber said it would appeal the ruling.
-
Alex Palou recovers in Portland for 3rd win and IndyCar lead
Driver Alex Palou recovered from first-lap trouble to win at the Portland International Raceway and reclaim the IndyCar points lead.