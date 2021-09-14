Sudbury, Ont., woman charged after incident at Liberal candidate Marc Serre's campaign headquarters

A 56-year-old woman is facing an assault charge following an incident in the morning of Sept. 13 at the campaign office of Liberal Marc Serré, who is running for re-election in Nickel Belt. (File) A 56-year-old woman is facing an assault charge following an incident in the morning of Sept. 13 at the campaign office of Liberal Marc Serré, who is running for re-election in Nickel Belt. (File)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

  • Apple's next iPhone mirrors last year's, adds more storage

    Apple unveiled its next iPhone line-up, including a model that offers twice the storage available in earlier versions and other modest upgrades to last year's editions that proved to be a big hit among consumers devouring the latest technology during the pandemic.

    A portion of the new iPhone 13 Pro smartphone is seen on a device display in La Habra, Calif., during its introduction in a virtual event held to announce new Apple products Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

  • Egypt team identifies fossil of land-roaming whale species

    Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale, unearthed over a decade ago in the country's Western Desert, is that of a previously unknown species. The creature, an ancestor of the modern-day whale, is believed to have lived 43 million years ago.

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos