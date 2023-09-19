Sudbury man jailed 17 years for his role in arson that killed three people
Jared Herrick has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for the deaths of three people killed in an April 2021 arson attack in Sudbury.
With time served, he still has 13 ½ years remaining on his sentence. Herrick, 37, pled guilty last December to three counts of manslaughter and one count of arson causing bodily harm for his role in setting a fire in row housing on Bruce Avenue on April 11, 2021.
Three people died as a result -- Jamie-Lynn Lori-Lee Rose, Jasmine Marie-Claire Somers and Guy Armand Henri. A fourth was badly injured but managed to escape by jumping out of a window.
The narrative of exactly what happened that night is subject to a publication ban until the trial of the final suspect in the case, Liam Stinson.
Stinson, who was in another court Tuesday afternoon for a separate hearing while Herrick was being sentenced, is expected to have his trial in 2024.
Clad in a white T-shirt and wearing grey pants, Herrick was allowed to sit beside his lawyer, Len Walker, while Justice Patrick Boucher delivered his sentence. He had stringy, light brown hair down to his shoulders and tattoos covering his arms.
About 20 family and friends of the victims looked on, some of whom became emotional as Boucher went over the details of what happened that night and how the victims suffered before their deaths.
The defence argued that Herrick was motivated by his drug addiction – he took fentanyl every day from 2019 until the night of the crime.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
He also suffers from PTSD because of childhood trauma, as well as major depression.
The Crown argued he had a high degree of responsibility for the crimes he committed, which have and will continue to impact the families of the victims.
Boucher said Jamie-Lynn Lori-Lee Rose had children who don’t yet know how their mother suffered from severe burns before her death.
The task of telling them is now left to those left behind, which he called “an unbearable burden.”
While Herrick has been assessed as a good candidate for rehabilitation, Boucher said the crime was an intentional arson. Herrick may have believed no one was home, but didn’t do anything to ensure that was the case.
In March, Philippe Jeannotte received a 16-year sentence for his part in the deaths. Boucher said that Herrick and Jeannotte were equally culpable in the deaths, but Herrick had a longer criminal record.
Riley Roy pleaded guilty last fall to attempting to obstruct police. He was originally being charged with conspiracy to commit a break-and-enter.
Charges against Fernand Bolduc were stayed Sept. 15, 2022, and will be held for a year to give the Crown time to gather more evidence.
A trial date for Liam Stinson has not yet been announced.
In a tweet just after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell said crews arrived on-scene early this morning and later confirmed the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office had been called to investigate. April 11/21 (Alana Everson/CTV News Northern Ontario)
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned. Zelenskyy is expected to arrive late Thursday.
Canadian housing costs have hit 30-year high, StatCan data shows
Canadians are paying more for rental units than in the last 30 years as inflation continues to climb, Statistics Canada data shows.
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
Randy Hillier back in court seeking location change for 'Freedom Convoy' jury trial
Former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who is facing charges in connection with last year's "Freedom Convoy," is seeking for a second time to move his jury trial away from Ottawa.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
U.S. parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund.
Russia is weaponizing food, energy and children in war against Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is 'weaponizing' everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine.
Barrie
-
Evil is unleashed at Springwater Park with a chillingly haunting attraction
Evil is unleashed at Springwater Park in Minesing with a chillingly haunting attraction for only the very brave.
-
Firefighter injured battling stubborn house fire in Muskoka
Firefighters from several stations answered the early morning call Sunday to extinguish a working fire on Windermere Road.
-
Multiple weapons, including loaded gun, drugs seized in Collingwood police raid
A Collingwood man faces multiple charges after a police raid at a residence resulted in several weapons and drugs being seized.
Toronto
-
Police dog finds Ontario senior missing for hours in ravine
A missing senior has been located by a police dog after being stranded for hours 'at the bottom of a ravine' in southern Ontario on Monday.
-
Police defend use of Taser on 12-year-old who allegedly assaulted Oshawa school staff member
Police are defending the use of a Taser to stop a 12-year-old girl from allegedly assaulting a school staff member in Oshawa, Ont.
-
Is Drake leaving Toronto? Rapper buys new house in Houston, Texas
After years of searching, Drake has apparently found a new place to call home – in Houston, Texas.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa committee approves new garbage plan for 4-day collection week, use of private landfills
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day, stop accepting leaf and yard waste in the green bin, and send some garbage to private landfills.
-
18-year-old arrested following Monday morning shooting
Ottawa police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting Monday morning.
-
Ottawa police warn of observed uptick in impaired driving
Ottawa police are warning of an apparent increase in impaired driving in the capital.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING K-W Symphony says it needs $2 million to restructure
Almost three days after the abrupt cancellation of its upcoming season, the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony has released a statement addressing its financial problems.
-
Person airlifted after Waterloo crash
Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.
-
Former Kitchener, Ont. teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct
The Ontario Teachers College found the teacher's actions amounted to psychological or emotional abuse.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony
The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.
-
Fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation
London police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
-
Inquest hears from OPP officers who shot Exeter, Ont. man
A mandatory inquest into the shooting death of Wade Vander Wal heard from the OPP officers who fatally shot the Exeter native on Dec. 3, 2019.
Windsor
-
No sign of Lemmy: Dogsitter already facing criminal charges again fails to appear in court
After spending more than $45,000, making multiple appearances in front of a judge and suffering a major health issue, Greg Marentette has walked out of court without having his dog returned to him — yet again.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony
The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.
-
Damage estimated at $100,000 after vacant house fire
Firefighters were called to a vacant house at the corner of Aylmer and University on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
'The problem is now!' Opposition calling on Montreal to fix airport traffic gridlock
City of Montreal opposition city councillor and St. Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa says the time is now to find solutions to the incredible amount of traffic around the airport.
-
Quebec coroner says father deliberately killed himself and two kids in car crash
A coroner has concluded that a Quebec father intentionally crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in March, killing himself and two of his four children.
-
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
Atlantic
-
NS RCMP to issue apology to African Nova Scotians for historical use of street checks
The Nova Scotia RCMP is planning to make a formal apology to African Nova Scotians over the historical use of street checks and other interactions they say have had a negative impact on the community.
-
N.L. dentist who allowed jail guard to pull teeth from sedated inmate pleads guilty
A dentist who allowed a Newfoundland and Labrador corrections officer to extract teeth from a sedated inmate has pleaded guilty to assault.
-
'Yes — this is the new normal': Lee damage relatively minor, but more big Maritime storms expected
Post-tropical storm Lee rolled through the region over the weekend, bringing heavy winds and flash flooding, and experts say there's likely more storms to come in the years ahead.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories are often showcasing held constituencies in election campaign
As the Manitoba election campaign hit the halfway mark Tuesday, the incumbent Progressive Conservatives again appeared to be playing defence.
-
What is causing Canada's inflation rate to rise? An expert weighs in
With Statistics Canada announcing that Canada’s inflation rate increased last month, one expert is attributing the rise to food and gas prices, as well as mortgage interest costs.
-
Winnipeg police looking for two men wanted in shooting death last week
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding two men wanted for second-degree murder linked to a shooting last week.
Calgary
-
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
-
$20K in jewelry believed to have been stolen off of bus at Calgary airport: police
Police believe a bag containing approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen off a bus at the Calgary airport last month.
-
Missing teen, 16, last seen in NE Calgary: police
Ethan Hunter-Duvar, 16, was last seen on September 9, 2023, leaving his home in Marlborough, according to the Calgary Police Service.
Edmonton
-
Insured damages from summer storms in Alberta top $300M, estimate shows
Severe storms in Alberta and the Prairies this summer resulted in more than $300 million in insured losses, according to initial estimates from the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
-
Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation ends but armed man still at large: RCMP
The shelter-in-place issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday has ended but the man RCMP said 'fired shots on police' remained at large.
-
1 charged in fatal hit-and-run in Red Deer
A Red Deer man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run in that city over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Transit use in some parts of Metro Vancouver has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, TransLink says
With transit ridership now exceeding pre-pandemic levels in some parts of Metro Vancouver, local leadership is once again asking the provincial and federal governments to fund expansion plans.
-
Court rules that Vancouver woman's birds are pets, not poultry
A Vancouver woman has won her fight with the city and been allowed to keep two guinea fowl hens on her property for the "pure joy of companionship" they provide, a judge has ruled.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.