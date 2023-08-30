Sudbury couple says no aid for trial after son murdered in Regina
Grieving parents from Sudbury, Ont., say they are unable to receive the support they need to attend the trial of the man accused of murdering their son in Regina, Sask., in 2021.
Jeffrey Lehto moved from Sudbury to Regina to have a better life, but it was not to be, his parents John and Janet Alderson told CTV News in an interview on Wednesday.
Jeffrey Lehto moved from Sudbury to Regina to have a better life, but it was not to be, his parents John and Janet Alderson told CTV News in an interview on Wednesday. (Chelsea Papineau/CTV news)
Now, his parents say they don’t have the means to attend the murder trial and can’t get support from the government.
"Everywhere we turn, we've been told that the government has no funds for this … And I know that there's other agencies out there that will help, but they won't help us because the province difference," John said.
"If the crime happened in Ontario or vice versa, then yeah, they would help us. But, because we're from a different province, nobody seems to want to help us."
THE MURDER
Lehto, 30, was the victim of a serious assault in a residential neighbourhood on Quebec Street the evening of Jan. 19, 2021.
He died of his injuries in hospital the next morning just minutes after doctors contacted his mother.
"The doctor said 'What can I do for you?' I said "Tell Jeffrey mommy knows and he's coming home.' The doctor went to Jeff and whispered in his ear in a mommy voice she said and within minutes he passed," Janet said.
"He shouldn't have held on for those 12 hours it took to find us, but he did. So, he needs us to be there (at the trial). We need to be there."
Jeffrey Lehto moved from Sudbury to Regina to have a better life, but it was not to be, his parents John and Janet Alderson told CTV News in an interview on Wednesday. (Supplied)
Two men -- Adam R. Hook, 39, and Harvey Vince Huntinghawk, 47 – were charged with second-degree murder in Lehto's death.
The charge against Huntinghawk was stayed when he died in December 2021, a Sask. justice services spokesperson, Arian Whiting, told CTV News in an email.
Hook, who has been in jail since his arrest, is scheduled to stand trial Nov. 6. It is a non-jury trial that is scheduled to take three weeks.
'I NEED TO BE THERE'
Life hasn’t been easy since their son's murder. John said he has been unable to work.
“I think of my son constantly," he said.
"And he's on my mind 24/7 because I just wish I was able to do more for him than what I was able to do. I just couldn't be there for him because he was just so far away. Um, yeah. I miss him."
The Aldersons are struggling to put together the funds to make the more than 2,100-kilometre journey to hear the details of what happened to their son. The have set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising enough money.
"We are at the point where we will be there one way or the other,” John said.
“Whether we have to sell all our belongings and just get there and, you know, if we have to become homeless, we will do that. We're willing to do whatever it takes to get there ... I need to be there. I need to look this man in the face and I need to understand why he did what he did to my son."
Janet said she wants people to know "that he wasn't a nobody with a problem that got killed. He was a son, he was a brother, he was a dad."
Whiting of the Sask. justice services department said her province's victims services branch has a range of programs and services to assist victims of crime after they have been victimized and throughout the criminal justice process.
The Aldersons said they were told previously by Sask. victim's services it couldn't offer help because they are in Ontario. CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has asked Whiting for clarification and is awaiting a response.
The Ontario justice ministry and the Sudbury MPP and MP have been contacted for comment as well and have not yet responded.
FAMILIAR STORY OF ADDICTION
Lehto's mom said he was injured while working in the oilfields and was given a prescription for painkillers.
"Then I know they cut him off, because the government said 'No, you can't be doing this,'” Janet said.
“So instead of weaning them, they just stopped the prescription. So, I believe at that time, it just progressed.”
He left Sudbury "because he was getting involved in some stuff that he shouldn't have and when he went up there, unfortunately, he came upon another crowd that did the same type of stuff," his dad said.
"There was a lot of years he was there and we were here and we don't see or don't know," Janet said.
"Jeffrey was very independent. His issues were his issues. He did not want to drag us through it. But, it's not dragging us through it, we wanted to be by him. Going through it."
He moved to Regina and opened a construction and roofing company, John said.
"He was actually thriving. He was doing really, really good. And we don't know what happened because all of a sudden, he just went downhill," he said.
"I feel he got involved in that and his life took a down spiral. Got involved in the wrong crowd and I'm not sure why or where he was at that time and point of his life. I feel he was in the wrong place at the wrong time."
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
As for advice for other parents with a loved one struggling with addiction, they said "don't give up and never stop trying."
"Listen to them and push them to get better," John said.
"Just remind them every day you love them. They have the strength, they have the power," Janet said.
The parents' full interview will be uploaded above soon.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Sudbury couple says no aid for trial after son murdered in Regina
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc has made public a six-month progress report on steps taken to implement the dozens of recommendations stemming from the Emergencies Act inquiry.
BREAKING | New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
Floating architecture isn't the future. It's already here
While we seek to tackle the climate crisis, there are realities of our changing climate that we already need to live with. Sea levels have been rising at an accelerating pace, with U.S. coastlines estimated to see a rise of 10 to 12 inches by 2050.
WATCH | COVID-19: BA.2.86 the most 'mutated' variant since Omicron
Canada's first case of BA.2.86, has been detected in British Columbia but an emergency-room physician says the 'real test' for the highly 'mutated' variant will be in the weeks after children return to the classroom for the new school year.
Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature
The Canadian Museum of Nature and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.
Donald Trump enters plea in Georgia election case, and says he plans to skip upcoming hearing
Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday and said he'll skip a hearing next week in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
'I'm sorry we didn't do a better job': Housing Minister apologizes but won't step down over Ont. Greenbelt report
Steve Clark dismissed calls to resign as Ontario’s housing minister Thursday and instead apologized after a scathing report found he broke ethics rules when land was extracted from the Greenbelt.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
Barrie
-
"I love him, and I know he's in a good place": Overdose Awareness Day touches the lives of many in Simcoe County
Family and advocates gathered across Simcoe County Thursday, joining millions worldwide in marking International Overdose Awareness Day.
-
One person found dead in fiery crash in East Gwillimbury
Police say one person was found dead inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a ditch in East Gwillimbury.
-
Double the Limit: Muskoka driver charged with stunt driving ahead of long weekend
Police say a driver in Muskoka will need a ride to court to answer to a stunt driving charge after an officer spotted a speeding vehicle ahead of the long weekend as provincial police ramp up enforcement on the roads.
Toronto
-
'I'm sorry we didn't do a better job': Housing Minister apologizes but won't step down over Ont. Greenbelt report
Steve Clark dismissed calls to resign as Ontario’s housing minister Thursday and instead apologized after a scathing report found he broke ethics rules when land was extracted from the Greenbelt.
-
Toronto-area Metro workers ratify second tentative agreement after month-long strike
Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area have a new collective agreement after a month-long strike.
-
'Fed up playing little games': Ford puts Ont. Greenbelt developers on notice
Premier Doug Ford delivered a stern warning to developers tasked with building housing in Ontario’s Greenbelt while speaking to reporters Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction and injured 12 people in February.
-
Section of Hwy. 17 closed in Renfrew County following head-on crash
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Calabogie Road on Thursday afternoon.
-
Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature
The Canadian Museum of Nature and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows moments surrounding fatal downtown Kitchener shooting
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
-
Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge, Ont. yard
A Cambridge, Ont. pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
-
Crowds mark Overdose Awareness Day in downtown Guelph
In the first eight months of 2023, public health officials say Wellington County has lost 31 people to suspected drug-related deaths.
London
-
More than $500K worth of drugs seized, man and woman facing charges
A man and woman from London are facing a multitude of charges after police executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs.
-
'A beacon of hope': Art installation debuts at city’s safe consumption site
A lasting symbol of the ongoing opioid crisis glistened in the sunshine Thursday morning on York Street. A new mosaic wall of tiles, created by those battling addictions and family members supporting them, has been unveiled.
-
Looking for family friendly activities on Labour Day Monday? Here’s what the city is offering
With the final long weekend of the summer nearly upon us, families are probably looking for recreational activities to enjoy with their kids. From swimming, to pickle ball, dancing and a science workshop, here are the free activities being offered.
Windsor
-
$165,000 in drugs and a gun seized in Windsor and Lakeshore
Windsor police have arrested three suspects and seized over $165,000 in illicit drugs and a firearm from homes in east Windsor and Lakeshore.
-
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to Windsor… movie screens
Anyone who didn’t get tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert, can soon see her on the big screen instead.
-
STIs increasing in Windsor-Essex: WECHU
There’s an increase in Sexually Transmitted Infections in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Montreal
-
Montreal mystery roadwork: Orange cones, lane closed, traffic chaos - but why?
There is a lane blocked on Decarie Boulevard near Jean-Talon Street and no one seems to know why. That may not sound like an unusual Montreal mystery since orange cones line a huge proportion of the city's roadways, but this obstruction situated in one of the worst places is causing traffic chaos.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Westmount home struck by lightning during severe thunderstom
A home in Westmount was struck by lightning during a short but severe thunderstorm that hit the Montreal and Laval regions Wednesday.
-
Last long weekend of Montreal's summer to feature heat and humidity
September 1 may be the start of meteorological fall, however, Montrealers will be treated to summery weather for the Labour Day weekend.
Atlantic
-
Riverview man, 25, dies following multi-vehicle highway crash: N.B. RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died following a multi-vehicle highway crash.
-
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
-
Renewed calls for universal lunch programs in Nova Scotia ahead of the school year
Nova Scotia opposition parties are renewing calls for government to set up a universal school lunch program to support children and families dealing with food insecurity as the new school year approaches.
Winnipeg
-
'Basically helpless': Manitoba farmers say their sheep are being repeatedly targeted by wolves
A pair of Manitoba farmers say sheep at their farm are being repeatedly targeted by wolves.
-
Woman accusing ex-NDP MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault in Winnipeg goes public
The woman accusing former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault is going public, saying she wants to support others.
-
Spending time on the water this weekend? Here's ways to stay safe
With the Labour Day long weekend fast approaching, many Manitobans will be heading out on the water to soak in every last second of the summer.
Calgary
-
Police seize loaded shotgun, $175K worth of drugs as Calgary man faces 23 criminal charges
A suspected drug dealer faces nearly two dozen criminal charges after a search of two Calgary homes by ALERT officers yielded a loaded shotgun and an estimated $175,000 worth of drugs and cash.
-
Police investigate suspicious package left outside southeast Calgary high school
A package discovered early Thursday morning outside Bishop O'Byrne High School turned out to be not so suspicious.
-
Legal proceedings against Alberta 'No More Lockdowns' rodeo organizer stayed
A central Alberta man who organized a rodeo that flouted Alberta's public health rules at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic won't be sentenced, a judge has ruled.
Edmonton
-
WATCH: Van fire spreads to downtown Edmonton apartment building
Emergency crews were called to central Edmonton on Thursday after a report of an explosion.
-
City of Edmonton sued over homeless encampment evictions
A group is suing the city claiming that evicting homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.
-
Legal proceedings against Alberta 'No More Lockdowns' rodeo organizer stayed
A central Alberta man who organized a rodeo that flouted Alberta's public health rules at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic won't be sentenced, a judge has ruled.
Vancouver
-
'Far from being in the clear': B.C. extending provincial state of emergency over wildfires
Citing continued risk from wildfires and drought conditions, the B.C. government is extending its province-wide state of emergency declaration for another two weeks.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Life in prison, no parole for 15 years for North Vancouver mass stabbing killer
The perpetrator of a stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six in March 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.
-
Owner sought after 'valuable' dental equipment found in abandoned rental van: Kelowna RCMP
Mounties are searching for the rightful owner of a piece of "valuable" dental equipment that was discovered in an abandoned rental van in Kelowna earlier this month.