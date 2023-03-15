Southern Ont. snowmobiler killed in Lake Nipissing crash

A 33-year-old from southern Ontario has died after a single snow machine crash on Lake Nipissing near St. Jean Road on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 4:35 p.m. in West Nipissing where a motorized snow vehicle hit a water breakwall on the frozen lake.

"A 33-year-old-person from Exeter received serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Nipissing Paramedic Services and later succumbed to their injuries," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

"OPP would like to remind the public to use caution when out on the area lakes keeping in mind that no ice is safe ice. Know the area that you are traveling and stay on the trails."

This is the second emergency call on Lake Nipissing this week after a snowmobiler in their 70s hit a pressure crack on the opposite end of the lake and required medical attention.

Last week, OPP asked snowmobilers to slow down and follow the rules after four fatalities in the region this winter and two others were seriously injured on North Bay area trails since the beginning of March.