Victim of fatal snowmobile crash on Lake Nipissing 'always up for a good time'

CTV News has learned the identity of the 33-year-old victim in the fatal snowmobile crash Tuesday on Lake Nipissing.

Christopher Scott Buchannon of Exeter, Ont. (Obituary)

Christopher "Chris" Buchannon, of Exeter, Ont., was born in Geraldton and had recently completed courses to pursue his dream job of becoming a heavy equipment operator, his obituary said.

"From day one, he was an outgoing, independent, and courageous person. Chris was a hard worker and a lover of the outdoors. His adventurous side led him to enjoy camping, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling," it said.

"Chris’ positive outlook on life, passion for a new adventure and his 'always up for a good time' attitude will be cherished by all who had the pleasure of crossing paths with him."

His funeral will be held in Exeter on March 22.

Buchannon died at West Nipissing General Hospital after his snow machine hit a water breakwall on Lake Nipissing near St. Jean Road around 4:35 p.m. March 14.

Chris Buchannon on a snowmachine in Exeter, Ont. Jan. 8/22 (Facebook)

Chris Buchannon (Facebook)

It happened a day after a snowmobiler in their 70s was injured on the opposite end of the same lake when the snowmachine hit a pressure crack.

"OPP would like to remind the public to use caution when out on the area lakes keeping in mind that no ice is safe ice. Know the area that you are traveling and stay on the trails," Ontario Provincial Police said.

There have been four other snowmobile fatalities in the region this winter and two others seriously injured on North Bay area trails since the beginning of March.