Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools dismissed
Despite an emergency alert by Ontario Provincial Police asking people in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon, the school board has deemed it "safe enough for regular dismissal."
Wiikwemkoong Board of Education said in a social media post just before 11 a.m., it placed all of its schools under a 'hold and secure' protocol "out of an abundance of caution" after advice from Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service.
The 'hold and secure' protocol is often used in schools in response to a risk or threat in the general area and prevents unauthorized individuals from entering or leaving a facility.
An hour later, police said they are investigating " an armed and dangerous person in Wiikwemkoong. Police request that you shelter in place, lock all doors and windows and notify police of any suspicious person."
Then, just after 3 p.m., despite no change to the community's shelter in place advisory, the school board said students will be dismissed from all schools at the usual time.
"All bus routes will run, except Cape Smith/Kaboni, and these affected students who cannot ride the bus home will be looked after by staff at our schools until it is deemed safe enough to get them home. Walkers (cannot) be dismissed. These students will need to be picked up by their parents. No after school program today," Wiikwemkoong Board of Education said.
The First Nation said students from the Cape Smith Road and Kaboni Road areas will be kept at the school and cared for by staff.
"For the remainder of the community, the current shelter in place situation remains as is: We are advising the public to remain indoors at this time," the First Nation said.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding. We will continue to update the community as more information becomes available."
THE SUSPECT
OPP said it is looking for 39-year-old Luke Naokeegijig who is described as a man who is six-foot one inches tall (185 centimetres), with long, black hair, a mustache and brown eyes.
He may be wearing a camoflauge sweater and black jeans, OPP said in an emergency alert.
In a social media post, the First Nation said Acting Police Chief Scott Cooper has been in communication with Ogimaa (Chief) Rachel Manitowabi said the suspect is "not a threat to the general public, however, with the ultimate safety for all in mind; the safe and cautious measure of sheltering in place has been advised to the community."
