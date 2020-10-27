SUDBURY -- Winning the lottery is the dream of many, but one northern Ontario couple has beaten the odds twice.

Deborah Warren and Gerald Francis have claimed their second top prize playing instant lottery scratch tickets, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation confirmed to CTV News.

Recently, they collected their $250,000 cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, after winning Instant Sonic Multiplier.

"I was shocked – I didn’t believe what I was seeing at first," said Warren. "Everyone was pretty excited in the store."

But this is not their first big win, that was in 2015 when the pair won $1 million playing Instant Extreme Millions.

This time around, they plan to use the money to help the community.

"This money will allow us to help the food banks – I always help when they need extra products. I also want to help family and friends," said Warren.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rexall on Nova Scotia Walk in Elliot Lake.