SUDBURY -- Police say a second person has now died as a result of the fatal crash between a transport and snowplow on Monday.

The collision closed Highway 17 for several hours near the community of Spanish, about an hour west of Sudbury.

The driver of the transport died at the scene, while the snow plow operator was taken to hospital.

Police now say the snowplow driver, 54-year-old Steven Pollock of North Shore Township, has succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the transport driver who was killed has not been released.

Authorities say an investigation has revealed the westbound tractor trailer collided with a snowplow headed east around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to assist with the ongoing investigation.

More details to come as they beome available.