School board mourns loss of 3 students in domestic violence attack, offers support

As Sault Ste. Marie deals with shock, the Algoma District School Board is offering support to families following the tragic loss of three students in a domestic violence murder-suicide.

The children -- ages 6, 7 and 12 -- who were fatally shot attended Boreal French Immersion Public School and Superior Heights Collegiate & Vocational School.

"Counsellors and support staff have been put in place at schools impacted by this tragedy," the school board director of education Lucia Reece said in a statement emailed to CTV News.

"Families at impacted sites will be receiving information later today on how to access additional supports. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been affected by this tragic incident."

The school board is asking people to minimize calls to the school during this time.

ONLINE CONDOLENCES POUR IN

In the wake of the fatal shootings Monday night, Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said on social media, "There are no words to adequately address such a tremendous loss as our community has experienced."

"I extend our community's collective condolences and support to the family and loved ones of the victims. Together, as a community, we stand with them and with our brave first responders," Shoemaker said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We grieve with them as we try to reckon with this inconceivable act of violence. Sault Ste. Marie is a strong and caring community, and I encourage people to look out for one another and offer support during this incredibly challenging time."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered his prayers to those affected by the news.

"The news out of Sault Ste. Marie is gut-wrenching," Ford said in a post on X.

"This senseless loss of life has left family, friends and an entire community grieving. You are in my prayers. All of Ontario mourns this tragedy."

Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan expressed grief on social media.

"Our hearts are broken in Sault Ste. Marie," Sheehan said.

"Children who had a bright future ahead of them. Families shattered by intimate partner violence. This is tragic for our community. Thoughts and prayers."

SUPPORT AVAILABLE

Support is available for people experiencing domestic and intimate partner violence. In an emergency, call 911.