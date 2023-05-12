Sault student takes first place in national speech contest

For Nevaeh Pine of White Pines Collegiate in Sault Ste. Marie, placing first in a national speech competition was an amazing experience.

The Grade 11 student took part in this year's Speaker's Idol competition, hosted by the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Participants were challenged to prepare a three-minute speech in response to a Simon Wiesenthal quote, which reads, "I believe there is no other solution than to constantly engage with the past and to learn from it."

Pine chose to do her speech on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

"I've always been very passionate on this issue," said Pine.

"It's an ongoing genocide within our country and our people. So I guess my passion comes from there. I want to make a change and I want to see change happen. People need to listen and hear the words we speak."

Amara Lesanthan, a Grade 8 student at St. Luke Elementary School in North Bay, placed sixth in the elementary school competition.

Her speech was on how justice systems around the world treat marginalized people.