Sault MPP sidelined by family emergency

Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano says he has been unable to keep office hours at Queen's Park or in that Sault since April 6 due to a "critical health emergency" involving a member of his immediate family.

In a news release late Saturday, Romano’s office said he and his family are “safely” back in Sault Ste. Marie – however, he will be unavailable for several more weeks.

"I will not be in a position to resume my regular office schedule for several weeks… (Nonetheless) my constituency office remains open to serve our community," he said, in the release.

"My family and I thank you in advance for your understanding and respect for our privacy."