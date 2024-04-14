NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Sault MPP sidelined by family emergency

    Sault Ste. Marie MPP and Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano speaks at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette) Sault Ste. Marie MPP and Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano speaks at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
    

    Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano says he has been unable to keep office hours at Queen's Park or in that Sault since April 6 due to a "critical health emergency" involving a member of his immediate family.

    In a news release late Saturday, Romano’s office said he and his family are “safely” back in Sault Ste. Marie – however, he will be unavailable for several more weeks.

    "I will not be in a position to resume my regular office schedule for several weeks… (Nonetheless) my constituency office remains open to serve our community," he said, in the release.

    "My family and I thank you in advance for your understanding and respect for our privacy."

