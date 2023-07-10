Province asks northern cities for housing targets
A number of northern municipalities in Ontario have received letters from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing asking that they set goals for housing starts. It is part of the province’s target of building 1.5 million new homes by 2031.
Sault Ste. Marie is one of the cities to receive a letter from the Ontario Government on this.
Sault mayor Matthew Shoemaker said he will be working with the city's Affordability Task Force to establish housing targets.
"I forwarded the letter to our Director of Planning, who's the head of our Affordability Task Force, as soon as I received it," he said.
"At a future task force meeting, we will determine what our current stock is, what we've got in the pipeline already and what our goal should be in terms of new housing starts."
Danny Whalen is the president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) and he said it is obvious from the province's approach that it sees most of the housing need in the south.
"The Province (is) up to 29 municipalities that have strong-mayor powers now - there's none of them in the north," he said.
"The reason is because they believe most of the potential for housing development is in southern Ontario."
Whalen said there is not a municipality in northeastern Ontario that doesn't want to see more development –Mayor Shoemaker agreed, saying housing remains a priority for his city.
Northern municipalities have until the end of the year to submit housing targets to the ministry.
DEVELOPING | Tornado confirmed near Montreal as major storm pounds region
Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down in the Montreal area Thursday as a severe storm system swept through the city and caused major flooding. Meteorologist Monica Vaswani said the tornado was spotted by an observer at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the Island of Montreal.
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
SAG president: 'What is happening to us is happening in all fields of labour'
Watch Screen Actors Guild president Fran Drescher’s full statement ahead of Hollywood actors joining the writers' strike at midnight.
Worldwide exclusive: How to watch James Cameron’s conversation on deep sea exploration on CTV News
In a worldwide exclusive, CTV News hosts a conversation and presentation from Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron and his lifelong mentor, scientist and explorer Joe MacInnis. Here's how to watch.
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
Bank of Canada's record tightening campaign exposes lenders' mortgage risks
The Bank of Canada's interest rate hike on Wednesday and prospects of more increases heighten risks to mortgage lenders as homeowners are likely stay in debt longer, struggling to make higher payments or pay even the interest portion of their home loans, investors and analysts said.
'Cellphone: Unseen Connections': D.C. Smithsonian museum exhibit explores history of the mobile phone
In the fabled National Museum of Natural History, which houses some of the world's oldest artifacts, the latest 'relic' on display is… the cellphone.
Mexico frees 20 kids who worked 12 hour days selling snacks, trinkets at Playa del Carmen resort
Police in Mexico rescued 20 kids ranging in age from 1 to 17 from rented rooms in the resort town of Playa del Carmen, where they were forced to work 12 hours per day selling snacks and trinkets on the streets and beaches, authorities said Thursday.
Health Canada recalls WMLBK electric shower head heater due to shock and electrocution hazard
Health Canada has recalled WMLBK electric shower head heaters over the potential risk of electrocution.
