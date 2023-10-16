Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette wanted in connect with a fatal crash on Highway 11 in April 2022. (Supplied/OPP)Ouellette missed a scheduled court appearance in August 2022 and members of the Temiskaming OPP detachment have been unable to locate him.

Ouellette is facing charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle on April 7, 2022.

“The collision happened in Temiskaming Shores shortly before 3:30 p.m. April 7, 2022 on Highway 11 at the Highway 65 intersection,” police said in a news release last year.

Two pregnant women were in the passenger vehicle. Christina "Chrissy" Osmond, 21, was killed along with her unborn child. Her friend Brooke, 22, who survived with critical injuries, also lost her baby.

FAMILIES OUTRAGED

Earlier this month, families of the victims spoke to CTV News about their frustration that police were not actively looking for him and were refusing to provide his mugshot.

At the time, OPP Acting Sgt. Rob Lewis told CTV News, "The OPP is unable to provide any photos of the accused – a photo of an accused will only be released when the public’s right to know clearly exceeds an individual right to privacy."

Brooke (left) and Christina (right) were both pregnant when they were hit by a commercial vehicle driven by 68-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que. (Jessica Pare)

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE REQUESTED

Police said they are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Ouellette in a release Monday and have now released his mugshot.

CANADA-WIDE WARRANT

Ouellette previously resided in Quebec.

Jessica Pare, Brooke’s mother, told CTV News that the family had hired a private investigator to locate the accused who tracked him to Manitoba but he has since fled.

"How are we supposed to live and move on while you run? What’s that doing for you? Aren’t you feeling guilty," Pare said in a social media post.

"You will be found Richard Oullette. You will be found and will be held accountable for your mistakes. Heaven knows we are thinking about the mistakes made that day … every day."

Under the warrant, any police agency across Canada can arrest Ouellette if located.

"If anyone has any information on the location of Richard Ouellette, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Roadside memorial for three killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Temiskaming Shores on April 7, 2022, Christine, Colton and Grace. (Jessica Pare)The families are also advocating that the province do something to improve road safety in the area.

"The government knew how bad that route is and still nothing has been done," said Osmond’s mother Caroline.