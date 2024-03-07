Police say residents of Latchford Township, Ont. no longer have to shelter in place

A shelter-in-place order affecting residents in Latchford Township, approximately 130 kilometers north of North Bay, Ont., along Highway 11, was lifted early Friday morning.

“Shelter-in-place has been lifted in the Latchford and the surrounding area,” said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in an updated news release just before 1 a.m.

Road closure

The OPP have closed Highway 11 from Temagami, Ont., to Moose Lake Road North in Coleman Township.

“OPP remain on scene for an investigation in the area of Highway 11 and Portage Bay Road,” said police in the update.

“Residents should anticipate an increased police presence in the area.”

According to the 511 Ontario Traveller Information Map the section on Highway 11 remains closed as of 2 a.m.

Other on #HWY11 Both Directions between Hwy 11B to Cobalt and Hwy 558 (West Rd) to Haileybury, TEMISKAMING SHORES. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys https://t.co/3gdoGw6a0Y — 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) March 8, 2024

No estimated time for reopening has been provided and no detours are listed as of 2:30 a.m.

At 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, the traffic on Highway 11 was backed up to Temagami Marine Road.

This was the view at the turn for Temagami Marine Road on Highway 11 North just before 10:30 p.m. on March 7, 2024. (Eric Taschner/CTV News Northern Ontario)“(The) roadway closed due to ongoing investigation,” said police in a tweet at 8:17 p.m.

“Please avoid the area.”

Shelter-in-place

The rural northern Ontario town of Latchford and its surrounding community had been asked to shelter in a safe place Thursday evening as the OPP conducted an investigation involving a suspect in the area who was believed to have been "armed and dangerous."

“A shelter-in-place has been issued in Latchford and the surrounding area as a result of an ongoing investigation involving a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous,” said police in their initial news release.

“The OPP is currently on scene for an investigation in the area of Highway 11 and Portage Bay Road.”

The suspect

Police described the suspect as a 30-year-old five-foot 11-inch tall, 180-pound male of Middle Eastern descent with medium-length hair and an athletic build dressed in black.

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous,” said police.

“If seen, call 911 immediately and do not approach.”

Police have not advised that the suspect has been apprehended.

Details of the investigation

Little is known about the ongoing investigation at this time.

The nature of the investigation is unknown but the public was originally asked to stay away from the area of Portage Bay Road and Highway 11 in another deleted tweet.

“Temiskaming OPP is currently on scene for an investigation in the area of Highway 11 and Portage Bay Road,” the advisory read in the now-deleted tweet.

“Residents to secure their residence and shelter in place.”

Police had also issued an emergency alert in the area with the same message at about 7:30 p.m.

Timiskaming Ontario Provincial Police issued an emergency alert residents in the area of Latchford Township shortly before 7:30 p.m. on March 7, 2024. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News Northern Ontario)The Ontario Civil Emergency Alert that was in effect for the area has ended. More details on active OPP alerts can be found here.

"More information will be released as it becomes available," said police.

Check back to CTVNorthernOntario.ca for more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

Situation has resolved. Residents no longer required to shelter in place. — OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) March 8, 2024

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy11 North in Temagami to #Hwy11 at Moose Lake Rd North: roadway closed due to ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area.^ks — OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) March 8, 2024