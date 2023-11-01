Police investigating 'multiple bomb threats' in northern Ont., schools closed north of Gogama

Ontario Provincial Police said it is "investigating multiple bomb threats across northern Ont," as all schools north of Gogama closed for the day.

Under direction of police authorities, the four school boards serving the Timmins area and surrounding communities decided to close, forcing thousands of students and staff to stay at home.

There is no evidence of actual devices, OPP said in a news release at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.

An announcement was first made by Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivieres (CSCDGR) about the threat and closure on social media around 7:17 a.m. Nov. 1 and the three other school boards followed suit shortly after.

"The threats targeted multiple schools under multiple school boards across northeast and northwest regions, demanding payment," OPP said.

"In (addition) to local officers, the OPP cyber investigation team is engaged."

Meanwhile, some schools in eastern Ontario are being evacuated as a result of the threats in the northern region.

Parents are encouraged to contact their schools or school boards for more information.

CSCDGR's head office is in Timmins and also has satellite offices in New Liskeard, Kapuskasing and Hearst. It oversees 26 elementary schools and eight high schools.

Meanwhile, emails obtained by CTV News from the Northeastern Catholic District School Board and the District School Board Ontario North East told families their schools will also be closed Wednesday.

"Dear families, All DSB1 schools are closed today, Nov. 1, due to a safety concern," the DSBONE email said.

"Students who are already on buses will be brought to a central public location in each community. Schools will contact families to confirm this location and arrange student pickup. Students will engage in online asynchronous learning for the day. More information will be shared with families as it becomes available. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we prioritize student and staff safety."

The English Catholic school board said in its email to families the closure is under the direction of police.

"All NCDSB schools and the board office are closed due to an emergency situation relating to student and staff safety. The closures were made under the advisement of OPP. Additional information will be shared with students, staff, and families as it becomes available," the NCDSB told CTV News in a social media chat.

"We will be in touch with more information. All schools are closed today, Nov. 1," it said in its email to families.

Guylaine Scherer, a spokesperson for Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est de l'Ontario, confirmed with CTV News in an email the CSPNE has also closed its school as a result of the safety concern.

More information to come on this breaking news.