NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Police investigate death in Parry Sound

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X)
    The West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a death after a body was found in a residence Tuesday morning.

    Police were dispatched to a residence on Louisa Street in Parry Sound just after 11 a.m. July 30.

    “There is no threat to public safety at this time and residents of the area should expect to see an increased police presence, further updates will be provided when they become available,” the OPP said in a news release Thursday.

    Foul play is not suspected, OPP Const. Laura Robinson said in an email to CTV.

    The crime unit is conducting the investigation, in conjunction with North Bay Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

