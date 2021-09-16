Police confirm two people died in plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.

OPP vehicles on Airport Road in Sundridge after plane crash. Sept. 17/21 (Eric Taschner/CTV Northern Ontario) OPP vehicles on Airport Road in Sundridge after plane crash. Sept. 17/21 (Eric Taschner/CTV Northern Ontario)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos