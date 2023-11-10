Police arrest Niagara Falls murder suspect in Sudbury

A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.

David Brown, 46, was arrested in downtown Sudbury on a Canada-wide warrant.

He was taken to St. Catharines, where he is in custody pending a bail hearing sometime Friday.

Police described Brown as armed and dangerous. Prior to his arrest, he had been seen in the area of Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road.

He is suspected in the murder of Tenille Olivia King (Lepp), 43, who was last seen around Oct. 25, Niagara Regional Police Service said in a news release on Nov. 1.

Her body was found in the area of Thundering Waters Boulevard and Marineland Parkway two days later.

As a result of the investigation, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Brown.