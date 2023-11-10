NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Police arrest Niagara Falls murder suspect in Sudbury

    A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.

    David Brown, 46, was arrested in downtown Sudbury on a Canada-wide warrant.

    He was taken to St. Catharines, where he is in custody pending a bail hearing sometime Friday.

    Police described Brown as armed and dangerous. Prior to his arrest, he had been seen in the area of Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road.

    He is suspected in the murder of Tenille Olivia King (Lepp), 43, who was last seen around Oct. 25, Niagara Regional Police Service said in a news release on Nov. 1.

    Her body was found in the area of Thundering Waters Boulevard and Marineland Parkway two days later.

    As a result of the investigation, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Brown.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground

    As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.

    Barrie

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News