Pair charged in fatal boat crash that killed a Sudbury tween

Two men charged in connection with a boating tragedy in fall 2022 north of Sudbury are due back in court Aug. 1.

Mike Poirier and Patrick Goulard were both charged with careless operation of a vessel in an incident that claimed the life of Riley Salemink, 11, following a boat crash on Meteor Lake on Sept. 4, 2022.

Meteor Lake is halfway between Sudbury and Timmins.

The pair were charged under Section 209 (1) of the Canada Shipping Act. It’s the same offence that Linda O’Leary, wife of celebrity Kevin O’Leary, was charged with in connection to a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario in 2019.

If convicted, Poirier and Goulard face a maximum of a $10,000 fine.

Riley Salemink was remembered as a proud hockey player with the Nickel City Hockey Association. His obit said he enjoyed playing soccer, snowmobiling and riding his dirt bike.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help his family raised more than $33,000.