OPP tricks and tips for a safe Halloween

With many kids in the northeast planning to dress up in their costumes to go trick or treating Monday, the Ontario Provincial Police has some tips to ensure this Halloween is spooky, enjoyable and safe.

The OPP are reminding residents to be aware as kids going door-to-door looking to collect candy and other goodies their focus will be on filling up their loot bags and they may not be think of their safety.

“Halloween can be an exciting time for children and with the distraction of candy and costumes, safety rules can easily be forgotten,” the East Algoma OPP said in a news release said.

“There will be lots of little ghouls, goblins and ghosts out on the streets on Halloween night.”

Halloween costumes can limit the senses for kids out #TrickOrtTeating. Tomorrow, make sure to #SlowDown and #StayAlert and have a #HappyHalloween! pic.twitter.com/4mayAKaEze — Ontario Provincial Police (@OPP_News) October 30, 2022

Here is a list from police on how to take extra care during Halloween activities:

FOR PARENTS

Police recommend parents avoid putting children in dark costumes or add reflective tape for visibility, start trick-or-treating before it gets too dark and use face paint rather than a mask.

Ensure costumes fit properly to avoid falls, accompany young children, and never let kids eat anything until inspected at home.

FOR CHILDREN

Only go to well-lit homes and never go into a stranger's house.

Police also remind trick-or-treaters to use the sidewalk or walk along the side of the road facing traffic and follow the road rules: Stop, Look, and Listen before crossing the street, and never cross between parked cars.

If possible, police say, bring a cell phone in case of an emergency, and don't trick-or-treat alone.

Wait to devour delicious treats until they can be checked at home to ensure they are safe to eat.

FOR HOMEOWNERS

Keep outdoor lights on, replace burnt-out bulbs, and remove hazards from walkways and porches.

Police advise using battery-operated candles or flashlights in pumpkins rather than traditional candles.

FOR MOTORISTS

Police warn motorists that the streets will be filled with ghouls, goblins, and some princesses, so drive slowly in residential areas.

They say to enter and exit driveways carefully and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In a tweet, the OPP said make sure to slow down and stay alert and have a happy Halloween!

"Remember that safety is everyone's responsibility. If you observe suspicious activity, please call 1-888-310-1122," added Bracebridge OPP in a news release.