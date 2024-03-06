NORTHERN ONTARIO
    • OPP looking for suspect in Parry Sound hotel shooting

    An arrest warrant was issued for Alexander Youmans, 19, from Henvey Inlet First Nation in connection to a shooting at a Parry Sound hotel on June 15, 2023. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police) An arrest warrant was issued for Alexander Youmans, 19, from Henvey Inlet First Nation in connection to a shooting at a Parry Sound hotel on June 15, 2023. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)
    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred at Parry Sound hotel last summer.

    Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on June 15, 2023, officers from the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment responded to a report of a person in hospital with injuries sustained following an incident at a local hotel.

    As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old Alexander Youmans from Henvey Inlet First Nation, police said in a news release Wednesday.

    Youmans is described as male, about six feet tall and weighs around 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

    “It is believed that he now has short hair,” said police.

    Two other men, a 27-year-old from Etobicoke and a 20-year-old from South River, Ont., have already been charged in connection with the shooting.

    The OPP said the investigation into the incident is ongoing under the direction of the criminal investigation branch.

    “Anyone with any information regarding this investigation or Youmans' whereabouts is asked to please contact the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122,” said police.

    “Do not approach.”

    Those with information related to the incident or Youmans' location who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers.

