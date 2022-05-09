OPP investigating serious head-on crash in Huntsville
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing an investigation into a serious, head-on crash that injured three people in Huntsville on Friday.
Officers were called to Highway 60 near the Harp Lake Road area around 5:20 p.m. May 6 after a collision involving two SUVs in the road's westbound lane.
The road, located east of Highway 11, was closed in both directions as the scene was investigated.
"Three persons -- a 66-year-old female driver, 49-year-old male driver and his passenger a 45-year-old female -- were transported by Muskoka Paramedic Services to a local hospital. The 66-year-old female was later taken by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto area hospital for treatment of serious injuries," OPP said in a news release Monday morning.
"The investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available."
Detectives are asking anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-789-5551.
No word on if any charges are pending.
