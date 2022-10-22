Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
“Alas, the $70 million LOTTO MAX jackpot has finally been won!” said OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti in an email to CTV News.
After 20 consecutive draws, the jackpot prize was finally won on the Oct. 21 draw with the winning ticket sold in Calgary, Alta.
There was a total of $133M in Lotto Max prizes up for grabs in Friday’s draw – the $70 million jackpot, and an estimated 63 $1 million Maxmillion prizes.
“63 sets of Maxmillions numbers were drawn last night and 28 were won or shared across Canada,” OLG said in a news release Saturday.
“Again, Ontario had the most Maxmillions winning tickets from the draw – 11.”
Maxmillion $1 million tickets were sold in Kingston, Kitchener, Niagara and Vaughan, while two were sold in Nepean.
Four other Maxmillions winning tickets worth $500,000, splitting the prize with a ticket in another province, were sold in Brampton, the Peel Region, St. Catharines and Toronto. An additional Maxmillion winning ticket worth $333,333.40 was sold online at OLG.ca sharing the prize with winners British Columbia and Quebec.
A second place prize ticket worth $274,059.80 was sold in Brampton.
“I am very pleased that Ontario Lotto Max players scored some major prizes from last night’s draw,” said Bitonti
Draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays and tickets cost $5. The jackpot starts at $10 million and can grow to $70 million.
Bitonti said Friday that many winning tickets go unclaimed, adding most likely to be forgotten during changes in season - for example, left in a pocket for the winter, only to be discovered when warmer weather returns.
“And with so many unwon Maxmillions, the jackpot is back up to $50 million plus 2 Maxmillions!” added Bitonti.
On Oct. 25, the next Lotto Max draw will amount to a total of $52 million in prizes - a $50 million jackpot and an estimated 2 Maxmillions, each worth $1 million.
The winning numbers for the next draw will be announced Tuesday night.
'Is this going to be my life now?': Here's what it's like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
Boris Johnson returns to U.K. amidst rumors he will run for PM
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.
Small plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die
A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said.
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
Drake is giving away free chicken to Torontonians Monday to celebrate his birthday
Drake is partnering with a popular Toronto restaurant and giving free chicken away Monday to celebrate his birthday.
