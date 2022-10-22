Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta

The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.

“Alas, the $70 million LOTTO MAX jackpot has finally been won!” said OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti in an email to CTV News.

After 20 consecutive draws, the jackpot prize was finally won on the Oct. 21 draw with the winning ticket sold in Calgary, Alta.

There was a total of $133M in Lotto Max prizes up for grabs in Friday’s draw – the $70 million jackpot, and an estimated 63 $1 million Maxmillion prizes.

“63 sets of Maxmillions numbers were drawn last night and 28 were won or shared across Canada,” OLG said in a news release Saturday.

“Again, Ontario had the most Maxmillions winning tickets from the draw – 11.”

Maxmillion $1 million tickets were sold in Kingston, Kitchener, Niagara and Vaughan, while two were sold in Nepean.

Four other Maxmillions winning tickets worth $500,000, splitting the prize with a ticket in another province, were sold in Brampton, the Peel Region, St. Catharines and Toronto. An additional Maxmillion winning ticket worth $333,333.40 was sold online at OLG.ca sharing the prize with winners British Columbia and Quebec.

A second place prize ticket worth $274,059.80 was sold in Brampton.

“I am very pleased that Ontario Lotto Max players scored some major prizes from last night’s draw,” said Bitonti

Draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays and tickets cost $5. The jackpot starts at $10 million and can grow to $70 million.

Bitonti said Friday that many winning tickets go unclaimed, adding most likely to be forgotten during changes in season - for example, left in a pocket for the winter, only to be discovered when warmer weather returns.

“And with so many unwon Maxmillions, the jackpot is back up to $50 million plus 2 Maxmillions!” added Bitonti.

On Oct. 25, the next Lotto Max draw will amount to a total of $52 million in prizes - a $50 million jackpot and an estimated 2 Maxmillions, each worth $1 million.

The winning numbers for the next draw will be announced Tuesday night.