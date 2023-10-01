Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions
Allan Hirsh sits on a lawn chair on a cool fall evening in North Bay, Ont., pondering the mixed emotions he's been feeling since his community made international headlines.
Yaroslav Hunka, right, waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The University of Alberta is returning endowment funds from the family of Hunka, a Ukrainian man whose military service was linked to the Nazis. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle)The northeastern Ontario city is the current home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.
Hirsh says he can understand the pain many are feeling after Yaroslav Hunka's reception in the House, noting his own ancestors fled persecution by the Russian Empire for practising Judaism in the early 20th century and many of his loved ones lost relatives and friends during the Holocaust.
But Hirsh and other city residents say they are shocked to hear their long-time Member of Parliament Anthony Rota resigned as House Speaker over his choice to invite and recognize Hunka, questioning why he has faced sole blame for the debacle.
"I always think about that history and the Holocaust and everything that happened there always makes me emotional," the 75-year-old retired psychotherapist said in an interview.
"But ... am I angry at Anthony Rota? No. This is not something that he did intentionally... Oddly enough, it's Anthony that I'm feeling for."
Hirsh says Rota is well-known in his community after spending 16 years as MP for the Nipissing-Timiskaming riding where North Bay is located.
He was first elected in 2004 and has served ever since except for a four-year break when he lost his seat in 2011, and Hirsh has been among those that voted for him.
Rota became House Speaker in 2019 and cemented a reputation for fairness and integrity across party lines.
But on Sept. 22, shortly after Zelenskyy's address to Parliament, Rota introduced Hunka as a Ukrainian Second World War veteran who lives in his riding.
Rota described the 98-year-old as both a Ukrainian and Canadian hero, prompting a standing ovation from members of all parties. It later emerged that Hunka had fought the Soviet Union in Ukraine with the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, a voluntary unit created by the Nazis that Jewish groups say "was responsible for the mass murder of innocent civilians with a level of brutality and malice that is unimaginable."
Calls for Rota's resignation as House Speaker poured in from all sides, including some senior Liberal cabinet ministers, and Rota stepped down from the role effective Wednesday.
Hirsh and other residents feel their MP was "thrown under the bus."
"We were so proud of his career when he became a speaker. He's done, I thought, a good job. He serves his constituents. He apologized for that mistake. To see this happen to him, it's really, really sad," Hirsh said.
Since then, the Conservatives have brought a motion to the government operations committee to summon the RCMP, parliamentary security and officials from the Prime Minister's Office to study how Hunka made his way from North Bay to Ottawa.
Allan Hirsh is seen in North Bay, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Hirsh sat on a lawn chair on a cool fall evening in North Bay, Ont., as he pondered the mixed emotions he has been feeling since his northern community made international headlines for harbouring a man who was honoured as a hero in Parliament before details emerged that he fought with a Nazi unit. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fakiha Baig)Hirsh isn't the only one processing complex feelings dredged up by the week's events.
Karrie Emms, a local business owner, says she has been thinking a lot about when and how the city she has been living in for 35 years welcomed someone like Hunka.
"We know that we never know a true or full story for somebody so I would be interested in finding out what (Hunka's) story actually is," she said.
"I want to know more but not necessarily to hold them accountable – Mr. Rota is very well known and everyone knows he is from North Bay so it's going to be a bit of an issue to overcome."
Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota rises in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Rota says he is deeply sorry that he has offended many people by praising a member of a Nazi unit as a Ukrainian war hero.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin TangEmms, too, questions why Rota has borne sole responsibility for the scandal.
"I know they've apologized but nobody else has lost their jobs over it that I know of," she said, referencing the apology Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered on Wednesday.
"I find that a little disheartening."
Emms, who works with youth, says there is one silver lining -- Canadians of all stripes, including young people in North Bay, are now taking time to educate themselves on eastern European history.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
- Want more local news? Check out the North Bay page
Fellow city resident George Maroosis says he was shocked to learn that Hunka lives in North Bay.
"It's very unfortunate," he said while working at his downtown North Bay business.
"My big question is if the Jewish community knew who this guy was and what his background was, where was our so-called intelligence agency that could have warned as to what the situation was with this particular individual."
After inquiring about Hunka at an assisted living home in North Bay, a Canadian Press reporter was asked to leave the property immediately and one employee said they were prepared to call the police.
Another employee later said Hunka had lived at the home, but has since moved in with his family.
Hirsh says as political parties try to determine more details of Hunka's visit to Parliament, he hopes the discourse remains respectful.
"(We need to look into) the nuances of everything that happened," he said.
"It's messy. There's nothing black and white."
– This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2023.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two killed in bear attack at Banff National Park, grizzly euthanized: Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead. Officials say a response team trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized but weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use.
Ex-justice minister calls Nazi invite result of 'failure of indifference and inaction', supports unsealing Deschenes Commission records
A former federal justice minister says the 'failure of indifference and inaction' over Canada's history with Nazis in the country likely contributed to Parliament's unknowing recognition of a Nazi veteran in the House of Commons last week, and that he wants to see nearly 40-year-old documents on suspected war criminals living in Canada unsealed.
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
1 in 20 Americans used ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, study finds
A recent study has found 1 in 20 people in the U.S. who contracted COVID-19 used non-evidence based treatment, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, due to beliefs in vaccine-related misinformation.
Why does a group of B.C. killer whales harass and kill porpoises without eating them?
A group of orcas that inhabit Canadian waters are known to harass and kill porpoises without eating them. A new study tries to explain why.
Who will the Toronto Blue Jays face in the AL wild-card series? They'll soon find out
There are eight potential scenarios based on the results of the three games.
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions
North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.
AI and data centres drink up billions of litres of water, experts say. This is why
As artificial intelligence dominates the public interest, some experts fear we don't understand the true climate impact of these models.
Barrie
-
Toronto police launch investigation at Innisfil, Ont. home
Several police cruisers and a forensics van could be seen parked outside a home located on Lawson Street on Saturday.
-
Charges laid after robbery in Gravenhurst
A Huntsville man faces charges after a robbery in Gravenhurst on Thursday afternoon.
-
York police issue warning following string of overdoses in Newmarket
York police have issued a warning to the public following a string of opioid overdoses, one of them fatal, in the Newmarket area.
Toronto
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
-
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
-
Tenants at 2 more Toronto apartment buildings join rent strikes as protests reach 5-month mark
Tenants at two more Toronto apartment buildings have joined hundreds of others in withholding rent payments as part of an action that advocates say is shaping up to be the largest rent strike in the city’s history.
Ottawa
-
University of Ottawa 'PandaFest' hopes to keep partiers from spilling onto streets
The annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens football teams takes place today and both universities are hoping to keep the parties surrounding it civil.
-
Near-record heat possible on first day of October
A stretch of summerlike weather continues for Ottawa with the possibility it could be one of the warmest October firsts in 20 years.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
Kitchener
-
'The hard work is yet to come': Waterloo Region marks third national day for Truth and Reconciliation
A sea of orange filled the streets of Kitchener Saturday morning as the sound of drummers and singers emanated throughout the city’s downtown core.
-
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
-
'Education is the first step': True North Reconciliation Walk comes to Waterloo
The True North Reconciliation Walk gave locals a chance to reflect and remember in a tranquil environment.
London
-
A return of summer this week expected in London, Ont.
While fall may have arrived, those missing a taste of summer will get another chance for sun-filled fun this week.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
-
‘Building relationships’: Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies bring together Indigenous members and local municipalities
Across the region, communities and organizations held events to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day.
Windsor
-
First of October to bring summer-like temperatures to Windsor-Essex
The sun will be shining in Windsor-Essex Sunday as the region heads into summer-like temperatures this week.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
-
Windsor police conduct traffic blitz, RIDE program Friday
Windsor police issued 58 tickets during a Friday afternoon traffic blitz.
Montreal
-
Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.
-
CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
-
Walk for the well-being of seniors to take place in Montreal Sunday
A 3km AGISSONS ENSEMBLE walk for the well-being of seniors is taking place in Montreal Sunday. The walk will kick off in Parc Jeanne-Mance, with Louise DesChâtelets giving the keynote address.
Atlantic
-
Apple farmers in N.S. doing fine despite a challenging season
It’s been a trying year for farmers in Nova Scotia, with record cold, dry weather and an abundance of rain taking a toll on the harvest, but apples seem to be doing just fine.
-
N.S. RCMP arrest man on province-wide warrant
RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have arrested a man on a province-wide arrest warrant on Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia Health Authority’s research team studying the effect of cannabis on teens
Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Mental Health Department’s research team is conducting a study which delves into the impacts of cannabis use on youth between the ages of 15 and 16-years old.
Winnipeg
-
'A mixed-emotion day': Day of Reflection honours Sixties Scoop victims
As Manitobans marked the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, an event in Winnipeg's North End remembered Residential School victims and those affected by the Sixties Scoop.
-
Manitoba NDP, PCs make final push ahead of October 3 provincial election
Manitoba's political partly leaders continue to make campaign promises with just a few days left until the provincial election.
-
Two killed in bear attack at Banff National Park, grizzly euthanized: Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead. Officials say a response team trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized but weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use.
Calgary
-
Two killed in bear attack at Banff National Park, grizzly euthanized: Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead. Officials say a response team trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized but weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use.
-
Shiltz comes off bench to rally Ticats to playoff-clinching win over Stampeders
It was a triumphant return for Matt Shiltz.
-
Hughes helps Canucks power past Oilers 5-2
Defenceman Quinn Hughes has been a very good player for the Vancouver Canucks during the last four seasons.
Edmonton
-
Hughes helps Canucks power past Oilers 5-2
Defenceman Quinn Hughes has been a very good player for the Vancouver Canucks during the last four seasons.
-
Here's how Edmontonians marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
From a new garden on the Alberta Legislature Grounds, to cultural performances and history lessons – people in the Edmonton area marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with different events over the weekend.
-
The U.K. defense secretary suggests British training of Ukrainian soldiers could move into Ukraine
Britain's new defense secretary has suggested that British military training of Ukrainian soldiers, which currently takes place in U.K. bases, could move into western Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver real estate lawyer suspended 6 weeks for professional misconduct
A Vancouver lawyer has agreed to a six-week suspension for committing several instances of professional misconduct.
-
Optimism, gratitude, and painful memories at B.C. events on Orange Shirt Day
Thousands of British Columbians donned orange shirts and listened attentively at events marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, with many Indigenous leaders expressing appreciation and optimism that the country is at a turning point.
-
'A hole in the hearts of so many': Langley football club dedicates game to slain officer
The Langley Rams football club started its game Saturday with an acknowledgement of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and a tribute to Const. Rick O’Brien.