One person in custody after armed Manitoulin Island standoff
The armed standoff that created a large police presence on Manitoulin Island on Saturday morning has ended peacefully and one suspect is in custody, police confirmed to CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
Local and provincial police converged at a home on Assance Drive in M'Chigeeng First Nation after an early morning fight outside between a group of people escalated into an armed attack, United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police Service said in a news release around 8 a.m. June 15.
One of the people involved in the altercation "retreated to their residence … then utilized a weapon to attack the others from a window of their residence," UCCM police said.
Police have not specified what type of weapon was used.
"Male has been safely arrested," UCCM police said in an update shortly after 12:15 p.m.
"There is no further danger to the public."
The standoff is over, UCCM Police acting Sgt. Carrie Spry confirmed in a short phone interview with CTV News.
"We're not going to make any comments right now," Spry said before confirming no one was injured in the incident and charges have been laid.
Responses to messages sent to the UCCM police chief and M'Chigeeng officials have yet to be received.
CTV News will continue to follow the story and provide updates as new information becomes available.
"If anyone has further information regarding this incident, please contact either UCCM police at 705-377-7135 or Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com," UCCM police said.
"Together we can make a difference."
