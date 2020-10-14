An off-duty constable with the Ontario Provincial Police has died in Kirkland Lake after she was seriously injured by a hunting rifle Tuesday evening.

In a news release Wednesday, Kirkland Lake OPP said they responded to the call at 5:08 p.m. after receiving a report "of a seriously injured person resulting from the discharge of a hunting rifle at a residence on Poplar Avenue in Kirkland Lake."

Const. Jennifer Landry, a 43-year-old from Kirkland Lake, was transported by Temiskaming EMS to a nearby hospital with a serious life-threatening gunshot injury where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

"The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Kirkland Lake OPP Crime Unit and OPP North East Region Forensic Identification Services," the release said. "A post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Friday in Sudbury. There is no concern for public safety.

Landry was a member of the Temiskaming Shores detachment of the OPP and had been posted to the Englehart office for just more than two years.

"This officer was not on duty at the time of this incident," the release said.

Police have not said whether the shooting was accidental or if foul play is suspected.