Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes

A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.

James Bay Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday that the suspect has not been identified.

OPP were called at 6:30 a.m. to respond, arriving with Timmins Ambulance to the assault on 15th Street in Hearst. At the time of the attack, the victim was walking northbound along 15th Street, between Prince Street and Highway 11.

“The suspect, who was described to police as wearing a black coat and dark pants, then crossed the road and approached the victim, throwing a liquid suspected to be bleach into their eyes,” the OPP said.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and treated for their injuries.”

OPP spokesperson Const. Kyle Brouwer said the victim was released from hospital and is expected to fully recover.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Hearst OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.