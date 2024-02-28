Northen Ont. man charged after police seize lifelike, child-size sex dolls

A 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is charged with possession of child pornography after a search of a home revealed lifelike, child-sized sex dolls, police say.

Around 8:30 a.m. Feb. 27, detectives with the technological crime unit raided a home in the 500 block of Goulais Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.

"During the search, detectives located three lifelike dolls of children which are intended for a sexual purpose. The dolls resemble children approximately 2-14 years of age," police said.

"The Criminal Code of Canada 163.1(1)(a) defines child pornography as a photographic, film, video or other visual representation of someone under the age of 18."

The man is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

No word on what prompted the search.

"The search warrant was executed as part of an ongoing investigation," Sault police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email when asked.

"We will not be sharing photographs of the evidence at this time."

Lawmaker Lee Yong-ju, who brought a sex doll, speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 18, 2019. (Lee Jong-chul Newsis via AP)