North Bay suspect tasered after lunging at police with an axe
A 32-year-old woman is facing charges following an early morning incident with an axe Thursday in North Bay.
The North Bay Police Service responded to a report at 2:45 a.m. that someone was trying to get into a business on Main Street.
“Upon police arrival, the accused was located carrying a hand axe,” police said in a news release Friday.
“The accused ignored police commands to drop the weapon, instead using it to attempt to open a door of a business on Main Street East.”
After failing to enter the building, the suspect came at police, at which point police fired the Taser. She was then arrested and charged with break and enter, possessing break-in instruments, weapons possession and three counts of failing to comply with probation orders.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV News in Pakistan: Afghans forced out of their homeland now homeless
CTV National News Executive Producer Rosa Hwang shares what she witnessed during a visit to a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Afghan children live in flimsy tents set up in a park, without the basics like running water or enough food, with only their mothers for protection.
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history
The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history. In the central bank's latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank.
Ten food trend predictions for 2023, according to Yelp
What trendy things will we be eating and drinking next year? Predictions for the top 10 food and beverage trends of 2023 were revealed recently by review site Yelp.
Giant Elon Musk head sculpted by B.C. artist part of crypto stunt making international headlines
When a B.C. metal artist was asked to create a giant sculpture with Elon Musk's head on the body of a goat riding a rocket he had no idea who would want to create such a thing or why.
FIFA charges Croatia after fans taunt Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties.
San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill
Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations -- following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement.
Former premier Jason Kenney resigns from Alberta legislature
Thousands asked for it while he was leader and now Jason Kenney has done it, announcing his resignation as a member of the Alberta legislature on social media Tuesday.
Barrie
-
'I almost died,' Orillia man's road to recovery 'a nightmare' after contracting Legionella
The Legionnaires' outbreak in Orillia may be over, but one local man says his road to recovery after contracting the disease has been a "nightmare."
-
Barrie business leaders recognized at annual gala
Titans of Barrie's business community were honoured Tuesday night at an annual gathering celebrating the strengths of the local economy.
-
Landmark demolished to make way for future developments
Demolition is underway on the Atherley Arms building along Highway 12 to make way for future development.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
-
Two people in critical condition after shooting, collision in Scarborough
Two people are in critical condition following a shooting and vehicle collision in Scarborough Tuesday evening.
-
Illegal dumping complaints in Toronto pile up as enforcement falls: investigation
Complaints of trash illegally dumped on Toronto streets have doubled as city enforcement has plummeted -- a recipe, some residents say, for smelly and unsightly garbage to litter neighbourhoods.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The Ottawa LRT inquiry report comes out today: Here's what to expect
The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry’s final report into the issues that plagued the launch of the $2.1 billion Confederation Line will be released today.
-
'Shocking and disturbing:' Ottawa lawyer accused of sexual misconduct
An Ottawa woman is accusing a well-known lawyer of sexual misconduct, saying he offered her legal services in exchange for sexual favours.
-
Ottawa teen with dreams of pro basketball returns home after life-changing crash
A teenager who followed his dream to play U.S. college basketball is now faced with a life-changing event, after a car crash in Nebraska left him paralyzed.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's Bill 23 could cost Region of Waterloo $530 million: regional staff
Region of Waterloo staff say sweeping new provincial housing legislation will cost the region and its seven municipalities an estimated $530 million over the next 10 years, and taxpayers could be on the hook to make up the difference.
-
Victim in Brantford homicide investigation identified
A victim has been identified after a multi-day investigation in Brant County that began as a suspicious death before being ruled a homicide.
-
Guelph high school students build accessible ramp at woman's home
St. James Catholic High School construction teacher, Jerry Della Savia, says he thought it was the perfect opportunity to take skills learned during class and have students apply them in a valuable way in the community.
London
-
Non-life threatening injuries following south London, Ont. car crash, roads reopened
Members of the London Police Service continue to investigate after a three-vehicle crash in south London sent two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday night. Wellington Road between Commissioners Road East and Southdale Road East has since been reopened.
-
Thames Valley District School Board passes motion to rename two London, Ont. schools
Following a vote from the Thames Valley District School Board, a motion to move forward with name changes for Sir John A. Macdonald Public School and F.D. Roosevelt Public School passed on Tuesday night.
-
Western revokes COVID-19 vaccine policy, mask mandate remains in effect
London, Ont.’s Western University will be dropping its COVID-19 vaccination policy, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified after fatal Windsor shooting
Windsor police have identified a suspect related to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street.
-
'It just doesn’t seem real at this point': Shooting victim's mother speaks out
A mother is reeling after her 26-year-old son was shot and killed in South Walkerville Monday afternoon.
-
1616 Ouellette landlord provides displaced tenants with financial assistance as temporary shelter closes Monday
The City of Windsor is asking local landlords with affordable units to reach out as the temporary emergency shelter housing the displaced residents of a downtown apartment building will be closed as of Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal hikes residential taxes 4.1 per cent, highest since 2010
The City of Montreal announced an average tax rate increase of 4.1 per cent for residential properties in the city centre on Tuesday. It will be the highest tax increase since 2010. Residential property taxes collected by the city centre will go up an average of 4.1 per cent in 2023.
-
Quebec premier 'aiming' for 100 per cent French-speaking economic immigrants by 2026
Concerned about the decline of French in Quebec, particularly in Montreal, Premier François Legault says he will release more details of a plan that would require 100 per cent of economic immigrants to be French-speaking.
-
Man, 64, dies in helicopter crash east of Montreal
A 64-year-old man has died after his helicopter crashed in a field in Lefebvre, Que. Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Mother of N.B. man found dead has message for premier: 'Your province is in crisis'
The mother of a man found dead last week in Moncton, N.B. is calling for change after what she calls a series of systemic failures led to his body being found in a cold public washroom.
-
Wind warnings as stormy end to November brings risk of power outages in Maritimes
A powerful weather front associated with a low centred in northern Quebec will sweep across the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
$150K offered for information in case of missing Halifax-area teen Devon Marsman
The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman.
Winnipeg
-
Late Winnipegger donates largest individual gift ever made to Canadian charity
A local business owner is being hailed as a quiet philanthropist after donating a gift to the Winnipeg Foundation valued at about $500 million, the largest individual gift ever made to a Canadian charity.
-
Cyclists who shovelled Winnipeg bike lanes undeterred by possibility of fines
Some Winnipeggers are undeterred by the possibility of fines for shovelling bike lanes.
-
'Pretty disturbing': Manitoba dog rescue rehabbing dog found alive with hole in head
The Manitoba Underdogs Rescue is calling on the public for help to save a dog that was found with severe injuries to his head and face.
Calgary
-
Police seek public assistance locating missing senior not dressed for cold
As temperatures continue to drop, Calgary police need your help to find a missing senior, fast.
-
Former premier Jason Kenney resigns from Alberta legislature
Thousands asked for it while he was leader and now Jason Kenney has done it, announcing his resignation as a member of the Alberta legislature on social media Tuesday.
-
Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency
At least two earthquakes were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.
Edmonton
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
-
Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency
At least two earthquakes were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.
-
Police investigating suspected homicide in Edmonton encampment
Edmonton police are investigating after a man was found dead in an encampment Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Surrey council takes next steps in scrapping municipal force in favour of RCMP
Surrey's new mayor and council have taken the next step in their plan to scrap the Surrey Police Service and maintain the RCMP as the city's police force.
-
How did more than 2,000 tires end up on a remote B.C. island?
B.C. ocean cleanup workers who dismantled what they're calling "tire island" – sending more than 2,000 of the parts to be recycled – are trying to figure out how the tires got there, and why they seem to have been left there for decades.
-
Have you seen Jodine Millar? RCMP say concern growing after missing woman's vehicle found
After Jodine Millar's vehicle was found in an Abbotsford ditch – without her in it —Mounties say they are increasingly concerned for the missing woman's safety.