North Bay suspect tasered after lunging at police with an axe

A 32-year-old woman is facing charges following an early morning incident with an axe Thursday in North Bay.

The North Bay Police Service responded to a report at 2:45 a.m. that someone was trying to get into a business on Main Street.

“Upon police arrival, the accused was located carrying a hand axe,” police said in a news release Friday.

“The accused ignored police commands to drop the weapon, instead using it to attempt to open a door of a business on Main Street East.”

After failing to enter the building, the suspect came at police, at which point police fired the Taser. She was then arrested and charged with break and enter, possessing break-in instruments, weapons possession and three counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.