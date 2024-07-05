Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.

Multiple callers reported the gruesome discovery July 2 on the roadway in the community of Bonfield.

The crustaceans were “disposed of for unknown reason,” police said in a social media post.

“Police would like to remind the public that it is illegal to litter or dump on the highway,” the post said.

“This will cause additional safety hazards when it attracts wildlife (various) to come out of the forest and make their way onto the travelled roadways.”

Anyone with information about the discarded lobster is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.