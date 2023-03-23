North Bay police charge Huntsville man in assault with brass knuckles

A 22-year-old from Huntsville is facing assault charges following an attack in North Bay involving brass knuckles, police say.

Officers were called to a home on Lakeshore Drive after the accused attacked the victim at their home on Monday, North Bay police said in a news release Thursday.

"The victim and accused are known to one another," police said.

The accused is charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and having a prohibited device. He was held pending a bail hearing.

None of the charges has been proven in court.