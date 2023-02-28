New partnership aims to train Indigenous youth in health care

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

  • Will more police officers make London safer?

    “Our citizens do not feel safe today,” Councillor Steve Lehman told a council committee on Tuesday. Lehman was arguing in favour of a funding request by London, Ont. police to hire 20 additional police officers and four full-time civilian staff in 2023.

    London Police are seeking additional officers and staff. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

  • Strathroy-Caradoc man sentenced for shooting

    Last fall, 28-year-old Alexandre Allie of Strathroy-Caradoc plead guilty to a dangerous shooting incident in which two men were injured. Tuesday in a London courtroom, Allie was sentenced to a total of eight years by Justice Marc Garson.

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver