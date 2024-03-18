New charges for Thunder Bay man convicted of murder after courtroom drama

A 27-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing new charges after allegedly reaching for a police officer's gun in a courtroom during an outburst about the verdict.

Jonathan Edward Massicotte was found guilty of second-degree murder by Justice John Fregeau last week in a retrial after the first trial resulted in a hung jury.

William Darryl Wapoose, 32, was killed in Thunder Bay in September 2014. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Massicotte had been out on bail since his 2019 arrest for the deadly beating of William Darryl Wapoose, 32, in September 2014.

The murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence.

Lawyers will now argue how much time he will have to serve in prison before becoming eligible for parole, which is usually 10 to 25 years.

Courtroom evacuated

A struggle ensued in the courtroom last Tuesday during the judgment hearing when the subject of Massicotte's release order being revoked was discussed.

The courtroom was cleared out when one court officer said, "He's trying to reach for my gun."

"The accused approached an officer and attempted to gain control of the officer’s firearm," Thunder Bay police said in a news release.

Massicotte could be heard shouting, "Do it, shoot me, shoot me then," as several more court officers arrived to subdue the convicted man.

"Tell my son I love him," Massicotte said.

"I'm not the one who killed William. I'm not the murderer."

He was led out of the courtroom by officers.

"The swift and decisive actions of police officers in a courtroom resulted in the arrest of an individual who tried to forcefully obtain an officer’s firearm," police said.

One officer sustained minor injuries in the incident.

"I commend our officers for their actions and quick response to ensure everyone’s safety," said Thunder Bay Police Service Chief Darcy Fleury.

The proceedings continued despite Massicotte's absence and the February 2023 release order was officially vacated.

He was taken to Thunder Bay District Jail.

Google Street View image of the Thunder Bay District Jail (Google Maps)

More charges

As a result of the courtroom incident, Massicotte has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer.

If convicted of all three charges, he could face up to an additional 12 years in prison.