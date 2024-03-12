Man convicted of northern Ont. murder tries to grab court officer's gun
It was a wild ending to a murder retrial in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Tuesday when the accused was dragged out of the courtroom after allegedly trying to grab a court officer's gun following the judge's verdict.
Justice John Fregeau found Jonathan Edward Massicotte guilty of second-degree murder in the brutal beating of 32-year-old William Darryl Wapoose in September 2014.
William Darryl Wapoose, 32, was killed in Thunder Bay in September 2014. (Thunder Bay Police Service)
Fregeau delivered his judgment Tuesday via Zoom, while both the Crown and defence attorneys, along with Massicotte, were in the Thunder Bay courtroom.
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca observed the proceedings online through live video.
Since second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence, the only thing left to argue is how many years Massicotte would have to spend in prison before he is eligible for parole.
Massicotte has been out on bail since he was charged in 2019.
When he heard his continued release would be inappropriate and that he would be in custody going forward, he caused a disturbance.
Struggle ensued
The courtroom was cleared out when one court officer said, "He's trying to reach for my gun," and a struggle ensued.
Massicotte could be heard shouting, "Do it, shoot me, shoot me then," as several more court officers arrived to subdue the convicted man.
"Tell my son I love him," Massicotte said.
"I'm not the one who killed William. I'm not the murderer."
He was led out of the courtroom by officers.
The proceedings continued despite his absence and the February 2023 release order was officially vacated.
Violent group assault
Massicotte is the second man to be convicted in Wapoose's death after another suspect was found guilty of manslaughter in January 2023.
The first suspect was only 17 at the time of the deadly attack and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The court heard a trio of drunk teens came upon the heavily intoxicated victim sleeping up against a street light pole on Chapples Drive near International Friendship Gardens park.
Originally, the court heard they just planned to rob Wapoose, but then two of the teens attacked him, dragged him into a ditch to continue the beating and then left him to die after he was stabbed.
The third teen was not involved in the attack and ended up being a witness for the Crown.
Arrested in 2019, Massicotte's first trial resulted in a hung jury in 2022 because it couldn't come to a unanimous verdict.
He was retried by a judge alone with the main evidence being testimonies from two people, including the eyewitness to the attack.
While the judge acknowledged there were some inconsistencies in the witness' testimony, he ultimately accepted it as the description of the assault was consistent with the injuries sustained by the victim as confirmed by the autopsy.
The testimony of the second person was found to be unreliable.
Fregeau said he was convinced Massicotte participated in the beating and stabbing that killed Wapoose, but the evidence didn't prove who made the fatal blow.
However, he said under co-principal liability, everyone involved in a group assault is considered responsible for the death.
The matter will return to court next month to schedule a sentencing hearing.
The court heard that Massicotte was convicted of breaking and entering in 2015 and received a conditional sentence. While out on bail during the murder charges, he was convicted twice for failing to comply with his release orders and impaired driving.
In Canada, people convicted of second-degree murder must serve 10 to 25 years in prison before they are eligible for parole.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September
The Liberal government ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly.
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa mass killing suspect to appear in court today
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children at a Barrhaven home last week, is expected to appear in an Ottawa courtroom this afternoon.
More than 85K window blinds recalled because of strangulation risk for children
Health Canada issued a recall for tens of thousands of window blinds, saying they pose a strangulation risk for children.
Landslide in Los Angeles neighbourhood of expensive homes destroys house, threatens others
A landslide reduced a Los Angeles house under renovation to a jumble of lumber, pulled the pool and deck away from a second home, and left the pool at a third residence on the edge of a huge fissure early Wednesday.
Obituary Kim Rudd, former Ontario Liberal MP and entrepreneur, dies at 66
Kim Rudd, a former Liberal MP who represented a southern Ontario riding, has died. An online obituary says Rudd died of ovarian cancer on Tuesday at a hospice in Cobourg, Ont.
Trump launched CIA covert influence operation against China: Reuters exclusive
Two years into office, then-U.S. president Donald Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to launch a clandestine campaign on Chinese social media aimed at turning public opinion in China against its government, according to former U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the highly classified operation.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
Christie Brinkley diagnosed with skin cancer
Model, actress and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley announced that she has been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.
Victoria police lost another notebook – and it ended up in a suspect's hands
For the second time in about 14 months, the Victoria Police Department says one of its officers has lost a notebook containing people’s names and private information.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Barrie
-
Barrie couple scammed out of nearly $15,000 with one phone call
Police warn residents to be cautious after a Barrie couple lost nearly $15,000 following a phone call.
-
1st confirmed case of measles in Simcoe Muskoka is an immunized person & others may have been exposed
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed its first case of measles in a resident and believes others may have been exposed.
-
Alleged human traffickers from Simcoe County headed to trial
Alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney appear headed for trial this summer.
Toronto
-
Homicide unit investigating woman found dead in Scarborough home
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found dead in her unit at a housing complex in Scarborough early Thursday.
-
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details have come to light about the family that was at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Harry Rosen announces Toronto flagship store move
Luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen says it will invest $50 million over the next five years to relocate its flagship store and transform several others.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa mass killing suspect to appear in court today
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children at a Barrhaven home last week, is expected to appear in an Ottawa courtroom this afternoon.
-
New criteria for permanent traffic calming measures in Ottawa cause for concern: expert
Speed continues to be a problem on Ottawa's residential streets with many demanding more be done to slow people down, but now the city has gone the other way.
-
Ottawa Fire Services partners with Wounded Warriors to provide mental health support for firefighters
Firefighters and their families in Ottawa will have more mental health resources to navigate the challenges they face in their line of duty.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo using AI to analyze hockey decisions on the ice
Researchers at the University of Waterloo are using artificial intelligence to analyze hockey players and better understand the decisions they make on the ice.
-
Highway 401 reopens in Woodstock area: Police
There is no word on how the crash happened, how many vehicles are involved, or if there are any injuries.
-
New platform aims to help female car owners get fair repairs
A new platform aims to give women the advice they need to prevent vehicle repair overselling.
London
-
Highway 401 reopens in Woodstock area: Police
There is no word on how the crash happened, how many vehicles are involved, or if there are any injuries.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by transport truck
One person has died after being struck by a transport truck on the Adelaide Street North bridge, south of King Street, Wednesday afternoon.
-
Expect to see military vehicles on Highway 402 Thursday
Canadian Army Reserve personnel will be doing vehicle convoy training in Sarnia and surrounding area.
Windsor
-
Prime Minister to visit Windsor Thursday
According to his official itinerary he will meet with union workers just after 11 a.m
-
Repeat offender from Windsor arrested in Sarnia
The emergency response team was deployed to a Sarnia motel Wednesday as police arrested a Windsor man who was in breach of his release order.
-
14-year-old youth arrested in connection to group assault on teen with autism: Windsor police
A 14-year-old youth has been arrested and police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the remaining suspects after a 16-year-old boy with autism was assaulted while waiting for the bus last weekend.
Montreal
-
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle pleads guilty to manslaughter
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife.
-
Nearly one year later, families waiting for justice after deadly Old Montreal fire
It's almost been one year since a fire ripped through a heritage building in Old Montreal, killing seven people. Families are still waiting for answers and for justice.
-
Montreal to expect double-digit temperatures Thursday
The month of March has been marked by mild weather across southwestern Quebec, and Thursday is no different with temperatures expected to climb into the double digits.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP believe they have truck involved in crash that killed 17-year-old boy
Moncton RCMP say they are now in possession of a truck they believe was involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Memramcook, N.B., in September 2023.
-
Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill
Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.
-
Nova Scotia's Hope For Wildlife welcomes 'completely bald' raccoon
Hope For Wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Seaforth, N.S., has recently taken a raccoon with alopecia into its care.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
-
Baking business launches Newfoundland's first cake vending machine
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Gushue returns to Newfoundland after history-making Brier championship
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
Winnipeg
-
Transit safety officers elbowed, kicked, almost bitten
Just three weeks into the job, two members of the new transit security team have been assaulted.
-
Arrest made after Manitoba woman falls victim to grandparent scam
The Manitoba RCMP has made an arrest after a woman lost thousands of dollars from falling victim to a grandparent scam.
-
Get germinating. What fruits and vegetables you should be growing indoors now
Spring is almost in the air, and if you’re looking to get a head start on your home garden the time to germinate your fruit and vegetable seeds indoors may be now.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate brazen daytime stabbing in Mission
Calgary police are searching for four suspects believed to be involved in a stabbing that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
Strathmore-area crisis centre under fire for employee treatment, potential policy changes
True North, formerly known as the Wheatland Crisis Society, is facing scrutiny from current and former employees for failures by the operating management team and board of directors to create a hospitable workplace environment.
-
Alberta First Nations want Ottawa to class oilsands tailings component as toxin
Two Alberta First Nations have asked the federal government to examine whether a component of oilsands tailings pond water known to harm fish and other animals should be classed as toxic.
Edmonton
-
Thousands of Edmonton city workers expected to strike over contract demands
More than 5,000 Edmonton civic workers are expected to walk off their jobs this morning in a strike that will affect services from criminal record checks to recreation centres.
-
Samson Cree Nation actor bares all in directorial debut 'Hey, Viktor!'
Cody Lightning jokes that he's been getting the Macaulay Culkin treatment most of his career.
-
Alberta introduces bill to create new police force but says it won't replace RCMP
The Alberta government has introduced legislation to elevate its sheriff service department into a new stand-alone police force.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's use of travel nurses questioned, as SUN predicts $70M to be spent in 2024 alone
Saskatchewan's use of travel nurses to fill gaps in the province's health care system came under fire in the legislature. The opposition claims costs surrounding the program are “ballooning.”
-
'Obviously very concerning': Hospital robbery leads to questions around waiting room safety in Saskatchewan
A robbery at Pasqua Hospital has led to debate in Saskatchewan's Legislature over emergency room safety across the province.
-
Dog euthanized after injury at off-leash dog park, Regina owner cautions others about the dangers
A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. company accused of threatening staff during bid to unionize
A rock salt manufacturer in rural Saskatchewan is being accused of using intimidation tactics to suppress a campaign to unionize among its staff.
-
This Saskatoon senior is getting priced out of the rental market
A Saskatoon senior living in a rental apartment is wondering why his monthly rent is drastically rising in a few months.
-
Saskatchewan's use of travel nurses questioned, as SUN predicts $70M to be spent in 2024 alone
Saskatchewan's use of travel nurses to fill gaps in the province's health care system came under fire in the legislature. The opposition claims costs surrounding the program are “ballooning.”
Vancouver
-
Spring break travel expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels: Vancouver International Airport
Spring break is just days away for many students and the demand to take off and escape the B.C. winter is growing.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September
The Liberal government ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly.
-
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police lost another notebook – and it ended up in a suspect's hands
For the second time in about 14 months, the Victoria Police Department says one of its officers has lost a notebook containing people’s names and private information.
-
'I fell for it once': Seminar teaches seniors to protect themselves against scams
Each year, tens of thousands of Canadian seniors are scammed out of their savings by fraudsters. On Wednesday, a free workshop took place at Yakimovich Wellness Centre in Victoria to educate seniors on how to protect themselves.
-
Victoria stabbing suspect arrested after 8-hour standoff with police
A suspect in a stabbing was arrested in Victoria on Wednesday morning following an eight-hour standoff with police.