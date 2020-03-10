SUDBURY -- OPP say a mother of a 6-year-old boy has been charged with drug-impaired driving after a crash in Huntsville with her son in the car.

Officials say officers responded to a crash on Muskoka Road #10 around 9:30 a.m. on Monday and a 28-year-old woman and her son were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

They say as a result of an investigation, the woman has been charged with Impaired by Drug.

Const. Lynda Cranney says the type of suspected drug involved cannot be disclosed.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on April 8 to answer to her charges.

OPP says that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when operating a motor vehicle.