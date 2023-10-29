Mobile skin cancer clinic checking moles in Ontario

Melanoma Canada launched a series of mobile skin cancer screening clinics across Ontario this summer, as part of a five-year plan to hit its goal to screen 25,000 Canadians annually.

'Mole Mobile' is a free skin cancer screening clinic that is run by volunteer dermatologist and is travelling across Canada. Oct. 27/23 (Amanda Hicks/CTV Northern Ontario)

The free clinic serves to address long wait times and raise awareness about the importance of screening for skin cancer and melanoma.

Dermatologists across the province volunteer their time to help out.

Since May, the 'Mole Mobile' has travelled to 37 cities in Ontario and screened thousands of patients.

A pop-up clinic was held in Sudbury on Friday at Northern Nissan and run by area dermatologist Dr. Lyne Giroux.

"We just see patients, check their skin and if we identify lesions, then we have them follow up to get the appropriate care needed and give a bit of education," Giroux said.

While she said a lot of people understand the damaging effects of the sun, emphasising safe habits is important.

"We've done a lot in the last 10 years to promote that and raise awareness but we still have a long way to go," Giroux said.

The dermatologist was also involved in a recent clinic in North Bay that saw a good turnout.

"When I showed up, there was a lineup of 50 people. I had two rooms set up, I was going back and forth, I think I saw about 70 people in about six hours," she said.

The clinics help address long wait times for skin specialists.

Giroux sees 10,000 patients alone and said follow-up appointments and non-urgent patients could see wait times of six to 12 months.

Darlene Everard told CTV News she showed up to the Sudbury clinic for peace of mind.

"I did have something on my chest a few years ago and it was alarming, so I want to make sure I don’t have any more," the Sudbury resident said.

Everard said she believes clinics like this are important because of the prevalence of this type of cancer.



"I think it's important because of our climate these days," she said.

"The sun is really intense and there's a lot of cancer."

EARLY DETECTION IS KEY

"Melanoma happens to be the skin cancer that’s the highest risk for mortality from skin cancer and the risk has tripled in the last 20 years," Giroux said.

The 'Mole Mobile' clinics wrap up the Ontario tour Nov. 7, with a focus on British Columbia and Quebec next year.

A clinic is being held in Kitchener Nov. 4. People can RSVP, but will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

