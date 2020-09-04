SUDBURY -- It is a sigh of relief for many as Fredrick "Ted" Nasmith was located around 2 a.m. Friday after spending days in the bush.

Nasmith was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of hypothermia but is otherwise in good health, police said in a news release.

Ted and his wife, Cecilia, went out for a hike on Monday when they were separated. She was able to make her way to Limberlost Road Thursday about 10:05 a.m. and found someone who was able to call for help. She is in good health at home.

Ontario Provincial Police search and rescue crews, including the emergency response team, aviation services, marine and canine units, were deployed where Ted was last seen near Toad Lake in Lake of Bays Township Sept. 2.