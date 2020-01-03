SUDBURY -- A Quebec man has been charged after allegedly driving over 200 km/h on a northern Ontario highway, nearly causing a head-on crash, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Authorities said the 32-year-old was clocked travelling at 202 km/h near the town of Verner, between Sudbury and North Bay, on Hwy. 17 on Thursday afternoon.

Police allege the accused then blew over the legal limit for alcohol and was charged for dangerous and impaired driving, among other offences.

(Breathalyzer registers fail. Photo supplied by OPP)

Authorities credit a public tip about an erratic driver for the arrest and say anyone who witnesses suspected impairment should call police.

"We encourage people to call 9-1-1 immediately if they observe someone driving erratically or if they think someone is under the influence of alcohol or drugs to call police because we cannot be everywhere, all the time, and drivers out there are our eyes, and we count on people like that to call us," said OPP Constable Michelle Coulombe.

Police say the accused also faces a stunt driving charge and his car has been impounded for seven days.