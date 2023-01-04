Madawaska man celebrates $100,000 Encore win

A Madawaska resident was surprised to win $100,000 with his Lottario ticket in Nov. 5 draw. (Supplied) A Madawaska resident was surprised to win $100,000 with his Lottario ticket in Nov. 5 draw. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver