Madawaska man celebrates $100,000 Encore win

A Madawaska resident was surprised to win $100,000 with his Lottario ticket in Nov. 5 draw.

Patrick Shalla, who said he has been playing the lottery for more than 30 years, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order.

The 67-year-old retiree was at a local gas station when he decided to check his tickets.

"I used the ticket checker and checked it at several different stores before I actually believed it," he is quoted as saying in a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Shalla said his wife and children are extremely happy for him.

"It feels good – just great," he said.

He plans to share his winnings with his children and invest.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Openogo Line in Barry’s Bay.